Club next generation academies father son rule criticised

The 2020 AFL draft has been subject to criticism as some of the league’s top young prospects already appear to have their future destinations locked in.

Prior to any selections being officially made on draft day, the Footy Classified panel debated the legitimacy of AFL clubs’ next generation academies and the much-loved father-son rule.

“This is the most compromised draft in the history of the game,” Matthew Lloyd said on Nine.

“10 of them are already linked to a club, through academies or father-son.

“It’s a tough year to go to the draft.”

Nick Blakey of the Swans breaks away from the defence (Getty)

Former Fremantle Dockers coach Ross Lyon was livid at the projections and sensationally called for a review of academies and questioned whether the father-son rule is truly fair.

“We talk about integrity within the competition. The draft, based on that, has lost its integrity,” Lyon said.

“Doesn’t it highlight that clubs should invest and develop players and put them into the pool. That’s not what we’re doing are we? We’re developing them if we get them.”

2020 AFL draft projections (Nine)

Lyon said the flaws are obvious, using former Fitzroy and North Melbourne AFL player John Blakey as an example.

After his retirement Blakey became the Coaching Director and Head of Development for the Sydney Swans, and his son Nick, who was a member of the club’s junior academy, chose the Swans as his preference over the father-son rule which made him eligible for the Kangaroos or Lions. Blakey’s son was selected 10th overall in the 2018 AFL draft by Sydney.

“I mean there’s something wrong. In my view, get rid of father-son,” Lyon said.

“Let’s get equality in the competition. We’ve got too many clubs struggling.”

Caleb Serong (11), Ned Cahill (4), Jeremy Sharp (54), Trent Bianco (2) and Sam Flanders (26) complete the 2km time trial during the 2019 AFL Draft Combine (Getty)

AFL insider Caroline Wilson defended the father-son tradition as a “glorious lottery” but had different views about academies.

“We love the romance. Keep the father-son,” she said on Footy Classified.

“I love the father-son rule but those next generation academies, for heaven’s sake, they’re a joke.”

Wilson was critical of Melbourne club academies specifically, like in the case of Collingwood’s 13th pick in the 2018 draft and Magpies’ academy product, Isaac Quaynor.

Isaac Quaynor of the Magpies runs with the ball (Getty)

But she did say that academies serve an important role for the AFL in some development areas of Australia where there is strong competition from other codes for young talent.

“[The father-son rule is] sort of luck of the draw, but the next gen academies… it’s just not true,” she said.

“I think Sydney and Brisbane and those clubs are different. Because Isaac Heeney grew up in an NRL heartland. Isaac Quaynor was always going to be an AFL footballer and there’s so many of them going around at the moment in the Victorian clubs.”

Collingwood president Eddie McGuire explained he had been questioning the whole process for “the best part of 20 years”.

“Once we brought in – and Andrew Ireland had the idea from the Sydney Swans and Brisbane of having a bidding system – at least it got realistic. If you go back over the years, the influence of father-sons coming in, and we all love it, but it was too much of a win for a team,” McGuire said.

“It skewed competition for 10 years. Mick Malthouse always said you get a player who is good like that, you put their name on the board, you don’t move it for 250 games.

“I argued against it, then they make the rule, then I explored it. It’s not even exploring it, he’s there in front of us, we’re not going to not pick up Isaac Quaynor.

“But what we’ve always said is at least make sure you pay appropriate odds for it.”