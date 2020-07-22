Clint Eastwood Sues Canabis Bosses Over ‘Online Scam’

WENN

The ‘American Sniper’ director has launched a lawsuit against bosses at a cannabis company for allegedly using his name in ‘fake’ news to promote their products.

–

Clint Eastwood has filed a lawsuit against bosses at a cannabis company for using a “fake” news article about him to sell products.

The “Dirty Harry” star is seeking “an award of actual and compensatory damages in the millions of dollars” and more in profits from bosses at Sera Labs Inc., Greendios and For Our Vets LLC, who he claims are in on an “online scam” that promotes CBD products, according to court documents obtained by .

“The fraudulent ‘article’ contains links to purchase what it claims are Mr. Eastwood’s line of CBD products, thereby allowing the defendants to illegally profit from their misuse of Mr. Eastwood’s name, likeness, and false association with their products,” the suit filed by Eastwood’s attorneys on Wednesday (22Jul20) reads.

The article suggests Eastwood will be stepping away from the spotlight to put more time into his wellness business after struggling to balance his career and brand.

“For more than 60 years, Clint Eastwood has been one of the most famous actors, producers, and directors in the world,” the statement continues. “Mr. Eastwood is fiercely protective of his name and image, and has rarely licensed either for the promotion of products outside of the movies he acted in or directed.”

The heads of the companies mentioned in Eastwood’s suit have yet to respond.