Chris Paul, Carmelo Anthony, Dwyane Wade partner to create Social Change Fund

Chris Paul, Carmelo Anthony and Dwayne Wade are teaming up off the court.
The trio has launched the Social Change Fund which aims to invest in and help organizations that support communities of color with policy solutions, community representation and narrative change.
The three NBA stars expressed their excitement about the organization via Twitter.
This isn’t the first time Paul, Anthony and Wade have teamed up for something like this. In 2016, the trio and LeBron James spoke during the ESPY Awards and gave an emotional, powerful speech about Black Lives Matter.
To support the Black Lives Matter movement and various social justice causes, the NBA is allowing players to wear the names of the causes on their jerseys in the season restart at Walt Disney World. They’ve also painted Black Lives Matter on the courts and will allow players to express themselves on and off the court.
