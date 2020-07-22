China Says U.S. Ordered Abrupt Closure of Houston Consulate

The U.S. government abruptly ordered China to close its consulate in Houston in an “unprecedented escalation,” the Foreign Ministry said, in the latest sign of deteriorating ties between the world’s biggest economies.

China said the move was unilaterally initiated by the U.S. and Beijing would “react with firm countermeasures” if the U.S. doesn’t “revoke this erroneous decision.” It accused the U.S. of harassing diplomatic staff and intimidating Chinese students, confiscating personal electrical devices and detaining them without cause. Chinese diplomatic missions and personnel also recently received bomb and death threats, it added.

“China strongly condemns such an outrageous and unjustified move which will sabotage China-U.S. relations,” the Foreign Ministry said. “We urge the U.S. to immediately withdraw its erroneous decision. Otherwise China will make legitimate and necessary reactions.”

The U.S. gave China 72 hours to close its consulate in Houston, according to Hu Xijin, the editor of the Communist Party’s Global Times newspaper.

The US asked China to close Consulate General in Houston in 72 hours. This is a crazy move. — Hu Xijin 胡锡进 (@HuXijin_GT) July 22, 2020

Houston police and firefighters descended on the consulate following witness reports that papers were being burned outside in open containers, the Houston Chronicle and two local TV stations reported, citing local police.

In videos posted online by local media outlets in Houston, fires could be seen in multiple containers, with smoke rising into the sky. TV stations KPRC and KHOU said firefighters were not allowed inside the complex, and KHOU said the fires were later extinguished. The Chronicle said no injuries were reported.

The Chronicle and both stations separately reported the consulate would be evicted on Friday at 4 p.m. local , each citing unnamed sources.

This video shared with us by a viewer who lives next to the Consulate General of China in #Houston shows fire and activity in the courtyard of the building.

DETAILS SO FAR: https://t.co/2cOeKoap96 pic.twitter.com/0myxe6HIlC — KPRC2Tulsi (@KPRC2Tulsi) July 22, 2020

