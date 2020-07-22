Canterbury Bulldogs announce Trent Barrett as new coach

The worst-kept secret in the NRL has this afternoon been confirmed, with Trent Barrett’s signing with the Bulldogs announced by the club.

Barrett will join Canterbury at the end of this season on a three-year deal after it was agreed that he would be allowed to stay on as an assistant coach at Penrith as they contend for this year’s premiership.

In a statement released by the Bulldogs, CEO Andrew Hill said he was confident Barrett was the man to continue the rebuild started by club legend Dean Pay and make them a top-eight team again.

“We have acted swiftly to secure the services of Trent because we believe he is the right man to take our club forward,” Hill said.

“Having spoken to Trent on a number of occasions we have been impressed with his vision for the future of our football team and how he will look to develop our players on and off the field.

“Trent has been around the game a long time and has a great knowledge of football and how to bring the best out of players. We all look forward to him joining the Bulldogs family at the end of this season.”

The Bulldogs job gives Barrett a second crack at a head coaching role after his first stint in the senior role finished in disaster at Manly back in 2018.

After falling out with management at the Sea Eagles a messy and protracted exit threatened to make him damaged goods but he has rebuilt his reputation through a successful stint in charge of Penrith’s attack.

“I’d like to thank the Canterbury-Bankstown club for appointing me to the position of head coach and for giving me the opportunity to become part of the Bulldogs family,” Barrett said in the statement.

“The club has a long and proud history of success in rugby league and is a club founded on strong work ethics and family values.

“I look forward to, and am excited by, the challenges ahead in terms of making this club a serious competition force again.

“I would also like to thank the Panthers for their support and understanding.

“As my job there is not yet done, and out of respect to the Panthers, I will not be making any further comment until the conclusion of the season.”

