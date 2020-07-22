Bundle iPad Pro or AirPods Pro with AppleCare and save in today’s best deals, more

Today’s best deals include iPad Pro and AirPods Pro both bundled with AppleCare, along with B,amp;H’s big Back to School sale. Hit the jump for all of that and more in today’s 9to5Toys Lunch Break.

Bundle iPad Pro with AppleCare+

B,amp;H is offering Apple’s previous-generation iPad Pro bundled with AppleCare+ for up to $530 off. Both 11- and 12.9-inch models are included in today’s sale, which brings some of the largest cash discounts we’ve tracked to date. AppleCare+ typically goes for $129, making today’s offers up to $400 off on the iPad Pro alone.

AirPods Pro gets one-day discount

Today only, B,amp;H offers Apple’s AirPods Pro bundled with AppleCare+ for $239. Regularly $249 for the AirPods alone, the added $29 AppleCare+ bundle equates a $279 value. Today’s offer has an effective price of $210, which is amongst the best we’ve tracked all-time.

B,amp;H launches new Apple Back to School sale

Today, B,amp;H is kicking off its annual Back to School Apple sale, discounting a selection of iPads, MacBooks, and more. While it’s still uncertain what returning to the classroom will look like, B,amp;H is still dishing out plenty of savings on some of the latest devices. Free shipping is available across the board. Whether you’re prepping for an entirely remote fall semester or need a new portable machine to tote with you to and from campus, this sale has you covered.

AnyBackup is a small device with USB and microSD connections that lets you automatically back up your mobile devices with simultaneous 100W pass-through fast charging. It works with Micro SD cards with up to 2TB of storage or any USB flash drive.

