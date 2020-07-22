Brooklyn Beckham on Ex Lexy Panterra’s Diss to His Engagement: It Doesn’t Matter

WENN/Avalon

Even after the dancer publicly calls him ‘too immature’ to get married, the aspiring photographer and eldest son of David Beckham is reportedly not bothered at all since it doesn’t matter.

No matter what people say about his engagement to Nicola Peltz, Brooklyn Beckham reportedly has “zero doubts.” Even after his ex-girlfriend Lexy Panterra publicly dissed his engagement, a source close to the aspiring photographer claims that he isn’t bothered at all.

“Brooklyn’s so happy right now, nothing can bring him down,” the informant shares to HollywoodLife.com. “It’s a bummer that Lexi chose to speak badly about him but it won’t get to him. The only thing that matters to him is that Nicola wants to marry him, what Lexi thinks about it really doesn’t matter.”

During her recent interview with The Sun, Lexy, who dated the eldest son of David Beckham for a year in 2017, said that she “was pretty shocked and confused when I heard he got engaged.” She went on to say that “it’s not something anyone was expecting and, honestly, Brooklyn is not ready for that,” adding that “he is very young and way too immature.”

During the interview, the 30-year-old blamed their split on Brooklyn. “We are not together any more because of his immature ways and him not being a good friend,” she explained. She also added that distance pushed them further apart, “I don’t want to say exactly why we split. I don’t want to bash him. The long distance thing was a factor for sure.”

Meanwhile, Brooklyn proposed to Nicola in June and confirmed the engagement on his Instagram account in July. “Two weeks ago I asked my soulmate to marry me and she said yes xx I am the luckiest man in the world. I promise to be the best husband and the best daddy one day [love emoji] I love you baby xx,” he wrote on the photo-sharing site.