British tourist tests positive for Covid-19 after flying to Lanzarote

A British tourist caused a coronavirus scare in Lanzarote after she arrived from the UK for a holiday on the popular Canary island.

Health chiefs confirmed the woman tested positive for COVID-19 and is now in quarantine.

Nine other people with whom she had contact with also had to undergo a coronavirus test but all proved negative.

Health authorities on Lanzarote have been testing tourists showing symptoms for Covid-19 and their close contacts. A British woman has tested positive after her husband became symptomatic – although he tested negative for coronavirus

Passengers arriving in Lanzarote have to wear face masks while making their way through the airport. Anyone showing Covid symptoms is tested and risk being placed into quarantine

The Briton is the first holidaymaker from the UK to test positive in Lanzarote since Spain opened its borders on June 21st.

It was actually the woman’s husband who felt unwell on arrival at their hotel and had a fever. However, two tests for coronavirus proved negative.

The woman was routinely tested and despite having no symptoms of ill-health whatsoever was the one who was confirmed to have COVID-19.

The island’s health department said the coronavirus protocols had been activated at reception on the couple’s arrival so they had minimum contact with other people. A specialist team immediately went into action to trace all contacts, including staff.

The health department hasn’t specified where the woman is in quarantine or if her husband is with her or if the nine others also have to self-isolate.

Lanzarote currently has eleven active cases of coronavirus: the British tourist, a resident who came from Mexico and went to the José Molina Orosa Hospital Emergency Department with symptoms and nine illegal immigrants who tried to smuggle themselves into the island in a tiny boat.

Leaders of the Canaries say other illegal migrants have tested positive and this is giving a wrong impression of the level of coronavirus on the islands which have had a relatively low incidence of infections and deaths.

Last Friday, a boat containing 61 immigrants arrived on the neighbouring island of Fuerteventura and 47 proved positive.

Health chiefs say there is no threat to people’s health and the situation is properly under control.