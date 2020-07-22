Brisbane Broncos accidentally name John Hopoate in team for Round 11 Melbourne Storm game

The under-fire Brisbane Broncos have their fair share of headaches to deal with at the moment, but unfortunately a little mistake with their round 11 teams announcement didn’t go unnoticed.

Some eagle-eyed fans and media noted that in the Broncos’ round 11 team list they initially included John Hopoate in the line-up.

Problem is, the controversial former Manly Sea Eagles and Wests Tigers player hasn’t played in the NRL since 2005.

“If you thought things couldn’t get any worse for the Broncos, they’re now picking players who have been retired 15 years,” rugby league legend Wally Lewis said on Nine News Queensland’s sports bulletin.

“In an embarrassing social media stuff-up John Hopoate was named on the bench to face the Storm on Friday night instead of his son, Jamil.”

Lewis could see the funny side of the error though, and backed 25-year-old back-rower Jamil Hopoate to deliver off the bench for the injury-hit Broncos in a tough match-up against Melbourne.

“I’m sure that will inspire Jamil. He’ll have a great game, no doubt about it,” Lewis said.

The NRL on Tuesday apologised to the Broncos over yesterday’s mistake which was simply part of an “unknown coding issue” according to league headquarters.