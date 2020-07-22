Brandi Glanville Shocks RHOBH Ladies With Claims About Denise Richards in Exclusive Sneak Peek

At this point, Brandi—who’s been the subject of rumors including Denise for months—starts to spill, telling the ladies how Denise apparently feels about them.

“She doesn’t like you at all,” the RHOBH alum says to Teddi. “At all.”

Brandi continues, “She’s said horrible things about you: ‘You’re obnoxious, you’ll do anything to be in this group because you’ve lived under your dad’s shadow your whole life…’ It was just mean.”

Teddi reacts to Brandi’s admission in a confessional, explaining her frustration with Denise since she recently “gave her the opportunity to come clean on however she’s feeling.”

“Say it to my face,” Teddi says. “Because I know the way that I’ve been feeling, I’ve said to your face.”