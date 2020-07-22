Blue Jays may have to travel away for every series after PNC Park deal falls through?

Despite previous reports, the Toronto Blue Jays may remain a team without a home for the 2020 campaign.

After the Canadian government refused to allow the Blue Jays to host opposing clubs at Rogers Centre due to rising coronavirus cases throughout portions of the United States, Toronto believed it could play home games at PNC Park, which belongs to the Pittsburgh Pirates.

However, ESPN’s Buster Olney and The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal reported on Wednesday afternoon that those plans are “falling apart” and that the Blue Jays may be required to travel away for every series.