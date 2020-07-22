Big clash between Stradivarius and Santiago in Goodwood Cup | Racing News

Stradivarius will face a maximum of six rivals – including Irish Derby hero Stradivarius – when he bids for an historic fourth victory in the Al Shaqab Goodwood Cup on Tuesday.

John Gosden’s remarkable stayer joined the popular Double Trigger as a three-time winner of the two-mile Group One 12 months ago and will be a warm order to go one better on his return to the Sussex Downs next week.

The six-year-old proved he remains at the peak of his powers with a terrific display at Royal Ascot last month – winning the Gold Cup for the third year in succession under Frankie Dettori.

Aidan O’Brien, who saddled the great Yeats to win two Goodwood Cups, is represented solely by Santiago, who won the Queen’s Vase at the Royal meeting before going on to Classic glory at the Curragh.

Mark Johnston’s Nayef Road could renew rivalry with Stradivarius after finishing second in the Gold Cup, while Eagles By Day is a possible to step up in class after landing the Silver Cup at York on his first start for David O’Meara.

Another horse set to have his sights raised will be Alan King’s dual-purpose performer Who Dares Wins, after grabbing Royal Ascot glory in the Queen Alexandra Stakes last time out.

Who Dares Wins’ part-owner Henry Ponsonby said: “I think Who Dares Wins can be considered a definite runner at this stage. Tom Marquand will ride him.

“I think he’s entitled to be there on his Prix du Cadran run last year – he finished fourth, not far behind Dee Ex Bee, who was second to Stradivarius on a number of occasions last season.

“There’s nearly £54,000 up for grabs for finishing second and I think he’ll run very well.”

Jim Goldie’s Euchen Glen and the David Simcock-trained Spanish Mission are the other contenders.