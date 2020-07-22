Best Office Chairs Under $100 in 2020

Best

Best Office Chairs Under $100

Everyone who works in an office setting, be it a corporate cubicle farm, a mom and pop shop, or working from a home office, knows that having a good office chair can make all the difference towards good posture and chronic pain. Unfortunately, not all of us have tons of cash lying around to invest in a $1,400 Herman Miller Aeron chair. We’ve compiled a list of some of the most affordable office chairs that you can find on Amazon, all $100 or less. Our top ick is the Neo Chair Marvel Avengers Headrest Office Chair. Not only does it look cool, it has great support and ventilation for a fair price.

Best Overall Office Chair under $100: Neo Chair Marvel Avengers Headrest Office Chair

Maybe it’s just me, but when I have to sit down in a leather chair for hours on end, my end gets a little overheated. Too much information? Maybe, butt I’m sure I’m not alone. That’s why I like office chairs that have some or all of their surface covered in a mesh material to allow for greater airflow and heat dissipation. In addition to built-in lumbar support, you can rest knowing that Iron Man, Spider-Man, and Captain America have your back. This Marvel action hero themed chair lets you feel like a superhero on the inside while doing your best work at your desk. Don’t worry about the boss or your clients seeing Captain America or Iron Man either; as long as you’re sitting in the chair, you’ll be covering up the Avengers! Pros: Breathable mesh back

Adjustable headrest

Lumbar support

Awesome Marvel imagery Cons: May seem a bit juvenile

Priced at the upper limit of this list

A breath of fresh derrière With mesh breathability and superhero support, this chair will make you feel like a work from home hero.

Best Value Office Chair under $100: AmazonBasics Classic Leather Chair

When I first started working from home full-time a few years ago, this AmazonBasics chair was my first home office purchase. It has continued to serve me well as a guest chair since I’ve now upgraded to a more fancy gaming chair. It’s still just as comfortable and practical as the day I purchased it. Don’t let this chair’s low price and “basics” moniker fool you. It’s padded for hours of comfortable seating and comes in three colors to match any decor. Assembly is an absolute snap. This chair is a little smaller than some of the others on this list, which is perfect for those more petite workers, or even as a child’s homework chair. Pros: Comfortable padding

Subtle styling to match any decor

Simple setup Cons: Smaller size may not be ideal for larger workers

No ventilation

No neck support

Simple setup This comfortable and versatile chair works just as well in the boardroom as in a kid’s room.

Best Looking Office Chair under $100: Devoko Office Desk Chair I like this high-backed chair because it looks like something that could fit in equally well at a lawyer’s office, a CEO’s meeting room, or even a basic cubicle. The back is contoured to give your back support in just the right spots, and the seat is covered in black leather. Even though the Furmax High Back Office Chair below is positioned as a more elegant chair, to my eyes, this Devoko chair looks the classiest of any on our list. The chrome accents really shine and are sure to attract many compliments from your jealous coworkers. Pros: Stylish and sophisticated

Excellent back and neck support Cons: No real padding

No ventilation

Solid spinal support The Devoko Office Desk Chair offers subtle support and surprising comfort in a stylish package.

Best Gaming Office Chair under $100: Furmax Office Gaming Chair

Since you’ll be spending so much of your time in an office chair, you probably want it to not only be comfortable but to have some flair or style to match your personality, right? If you’re using the chair at home, you’re going to want something that can be multipurpose for, say, some video game time. Welcome to the world of gaming chairs! Gamers have known for some time the benefits of good neck, lumbar, and bottom support, and now others are catching on. This version from Furmax not only comes in some fun accents like blue, red, and white, but you can get it in all black if you want the benefits of a gaming chair mixed with the stylings of a more professional working chair. Whether you need your chair to pull double duty or you just want your chair to have a little more personality, the Furmax Office Gaming Chair just might be for you. It’s available in a professional-looking black or with red, blue, or white accents. Pros: Great comfort and support

Styling works for office while maintaining cool undertones

Holes for upper back ventilation or additional neck support Cons: Relatively short back for a gaming chair

Armrest height is not adjustable

Game on! The Furmax Office Gaming Chair presses all the right buttons for business and pleasure.

Best Drafting Office Chair under $100: Office Star Mesh Drafting Chair

I remember visiting my dad’s office when I was a boy and seeing all of the drafting desks and thinking that he and the other employees must be tired from standing up all the time. Spoiler, they also had high stools for when they wanted to rest. You know what? Those stools, or drafting chairs, were actually pretty comfy! This Mesh Drafting Chair from Office Star is particularly nice because it offers not only the enhanced airflow that mesh chairs are known for, but it can also be lowered down to a more average desk height. That means it is multifunctional and multipurpose! If you’re one of the scores of stand-up desk faithful, it’s worth your while to pick up a drafting chair like this for those moments when you need a break. Pros: Great resting spot for those with standing desks

Mesh back for ventilation

360-degree foot support for better posture Cons: Can’t quite lower to standard desk height

Not a ton of seat padding

No upper back or neck support

Is it drafty in here? Whether raised or lowered down, this drafting chair offers a comfortable respite from that standing desk lifestyle.

Best Cushioned Office Chair under $100: Furmax Mid Back Office Chair

The Mid Back Office Chair from Furmax is probably what most people picture when they think of an executive desk chair. While it does sport that high-end look, it thankfully doesn’t carry an executive price tag. What I like most about this chair is just how plush and comfy it looks. I can totally imagine collapsing into this luxurious chair and reading over reports or chatting with a colleague or client on the phone. The chair has an adjustable tilt control, and it can fit under any standard office desk. The chair is not too heavy, and its sturdy rolling wheels make it easy to move from desk to desk. Pros: Plush seating experience

Elegant styling

Stable while upright or reclined Cons: Doesn’t have upper back or neck support

Not very breathable

Plush postieror A chair with the look, feel, and styling demanded by an executive for a price affordable to a drone.