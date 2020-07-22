Best Cases for Moto G7 Power in 2020

Staff pick
Spigen is one of the best case-makers around, due to their reliability and customer support. The company has finally released a fan-favorite for the G7 Power with the new Rugged Armor case. This offers a considerable amount of protection, without adding too much bulk.
- $12 at Amazon
- $25 at Spigen
Poetic makes some of the best cases in the business, and the company has released its Full-Body Armor case for the G7 Power. This case comes in two pieces, with the back case being made of polycarbonate and TPU, and the front polycarbonate shell including a built-in screen protector.
- $17 at Amazon
- $17 at Poetic
This is one of those barely-there cases that still lets you view all of the design wonders of the actual phone while providing premium protection through a built-in air pocket anti-shock system for the four corners. That provides great shock absorption while the raised corners help protect the screen from scratches and cracks.
$7 at Amazon
The Ghostek Covert Ultra-Thin clear case has been drop tested and will keep your G7 Power protected for falls from up to 6.5 feet. This is done with the reinforced, shock-absorbing corners, along with the scratch-resistant clear back, which still gives you access to the fingerprint scanner.
You want to show off that new fancy phone you just picked up, right? Look no further than the SKTGSLAMY Clear Case. The thin TPU shows off your new G7 Power in its full glory, while still sporting a slim profile and protecting your new phone from scuffs, scrapes, and slippery drops.
$8 at Amazon
OtterBox makes some of the best cases on the market and the Commuter LITE series stands out. This case is not as thick as other OtterBox offerings, but still offers a soft inner shell and a hard outer shell to protect the G7 Power.
- $17 at Amazon
- $30 at Otterbox
Sometimes a functional case is better than one that looks good, but 32nd Shop takes this a step further with its wallet folio case, which is both good-looking and practical. There’s a single card slot, along with a pocket for your cash, and you can easily fold back the front flap if you want to prop up your G7 Power for a chill sesh.
$20 at Amazon
This versatile case not only features dual layers of protection, but it also has a ring holder you can use for a more secure grip while doing things like taking selfies. It also has a 360-degree kickstand so you can watch movies or make video calls hands-free, and a built-in magnetic metal plate for mounting the case in your car (with a compatible magnetic mount).
$8 at Amazon
The ANLI Moto G7 Power Mandala Cover looks absolutely gorgeous, but there are two other color options for you to choose from. Between the PC and TPU layers, your G7 Power is sure to be protected throughout all of your activities. The ports are also just slightly oversized, so you can easily plug in your charger or headphones.
$9 at Amazon
Get funky and show off your bold personal style with this dual-layer case that includes a hard back and soft TPU bumper. It comes in cool color options like this purple nebula pattern that is sure to get the phone noticed, not to mention stand out among a sea of boring black or solid color cases.
$10 at Amazon
It’s one thing for a case to have enough grip to make sure it stays in your hand, but there are still some times when something like a Pop Socket would be useful. The Lovpec Ring Holder helps to solve this with the built-in ring found on the back of the case to help improve your grip while doubling as a kickstand.
$10 at Amazon
The Poetic Revolution case is rather impressive given its military grade drop-protection rating, along with the built-in screen protector. Plus, this case sports a built-in kickstand so that you can sit back and enjoy some movies on your lunch break.
$17 at Amazon
With the Thin Armor from Encased, you get a unique combination when pairing the case and the holster. Normally, the case itself has a hard shell which then clips in, but Encased opted for using a flexible TPU shell all the way around. Nonetheless, the holster has a spring-loaded quick release, and the clip itself can withstand damage from a direct drop.
- $17 at Amazon
- $17 at Walmart
Poetic’s Affinity case offers an interesting honeycomb pattern across the back of the case, which aims to assist with the shock absorption. This case is also completely clear, so you can continue showing off your G7 Power without hiding it beneath a case.
- $10 at Amazon
- $13 at Poetic
When it comes to using the LuckyMi Armor Case you can rest easy knowing that the case is precisely cut to fit your G7 Power. This gives you responsive feedback for your buttons, along with perfectly-aligned cutouts for your ports, speakers, and cameras. Plus, you get the added benefit of a built-in dust guard on the bottom to keep your charging port free from any dust or pocket lint.
$9 at Amazon