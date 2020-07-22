Home Entertainment Battle Rapper Math Hoffa Turns On Bloggers For Reporting Rape Allegations

Battle rapper Math Hoffa is dividing the battle rap scene after he turned on several well-known bloggers for covering the rap allegations made against him — even though they were defending him.

Hoffa posted a video, attacking bloggers and calling for his fans to stop watching their video blogs on YouTube. He accused them of gossiping and of being “counterproductive” to the culture.

