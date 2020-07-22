Bangladesh's economy relies heavily on Facebook, with ~300K stores offering "F-Commerce,quot; amid an absence of global e-commerce players and online payment options (Nilesh Christopher/Rest of World)

Nilesh Christopher / Rest of World:
Bangladesh’s economy relies heavily on Facebook, with ~300K stores offering “F-Commerce,rdquo; amid an absence of global e-commerce players and online payment options — In Bangladesh, there is no Amazon. There is no eBay. If you want to buy a dress or a crested finch from the comfort of your home, you have to use Facebook.
