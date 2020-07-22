“Bad Girls Club” Star Demitra ‘Mimi’ Roche Passes Away At The Age Of 34

Prayers Up: Roommates, we are saddened to report on the passing of former ‘Bad Girls Club’ cast member, Mimi Roche. Her passing was announced by record producer Vince Valholla, who Roche worked for as Vice President of A,amp;R at Valhalla Entertainment.

“I’m at a loss for words. Don’t know what to say,” he wrote. “Mimi was kind to everyone she came across. She was a big dreamer & was part of our Valholla family. I’m heart broken by the news of her passing. I’m thankful I got to know and work with her. My thoughts are with her family & loved ones.”

I’m at a loss for words. Don’t know what to say. Mimi was kind to everyone she came across. She was big dreamer & was a part of our Valholla family. I’m heartbroken by the news of her passing. I’m thankful I got to know & work w/ her. My thoughts are with her family & loved ones pic.twitter.com/7AOv3lwYe3 — Vince Valholla (@VinceValholla) July 22, 2020

While Mimi’s cause of death is not immediately clear, Valholla and some of Mimi’s friends and cast mates pay tribute to her as an amazing person with lots of talent.

“Rest easy babygirl Demetra Roche,” Ashley Colon said on Facebook while paying tribute to the late star. “I just wished you a happy birthday then the next day this is what I see. 2020 is def the year of appreciating your loved ones, hug them tight tell them you lost them as life is clearly way too short.”

She continues saying, “Some of you may know her from bad girls club but I knew the real her. Such a sweet soul with radiant energy so full of life. Gone too soon.”

Mimi was named vice president of A,amp;R for Valholla Entertainment in Miami, Florida, and Vince noted her great talent when she was hired.

“Mimi’s keen instincts, couples with her amazing gift for assessing talent and her ability to adapt to the constantly changing trends of urban music landscape make her a natural for this position. I’m confident she will continue to be an invaluable asset to the Valholla empire,” Vince said in the announcement at the time.

Please keep the family and friends in your prayers during this difficult time, Roomies.