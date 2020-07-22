‘Bachelorette’ Alum Ali Fedotowsky Opens Up About ‘Almost Debilitating’ Miscarriage

Instagram

The former star of the ABC show also shares an uplifting message to those who experienced pregnancy loss, ‘So know that if you’re going or have gone through this, your feelings are valid – whatever they may be.’

Ali Fedotowsky has taken to her Instagram account to share with her followers her devastating experience of miscarriage. In the Tuesday, July 21 post on the photo-sharing site, “The Bachelorette” alum got candid about how it’s affected her emotions.

“I am 1 in 4. I don’t really know what to say here. I’m sitting in my car, using talk to text & I’m just gonna speak from my heart,” she wrote alongside a picture of light pink roses. “I had a miscarriage recently (I’m at the OBGYN right now for a follow up). I’m not sharing this bc I feel sorry for myself or I want others to tell me they feel sorry for me. I don’t feel sorry for myself.”

“I feel sad for what could’ve been,” she continued. “Sad for the baby that was growing inside me. Sad because it’s sad. I want to share this because I think it’s important.”

Ali recalled, “It happened early one morning when I had intense cramping. I passed the gestational sac – which was the size of a plum – in my bedroom.” Shocked, she said she “sat and stared at it for hours – not able to fully comprehend what happened.” She went on to say, “The utter exhaustion that took over my body in the few days after that was almost debilitating. Actually, being completely exhausted for weeks was one of the first signs that I was pregnant.”

She then gave an uplifting message to those who experienced pregnancy loss. “We all go through different emotions & process the loss differently. I know that my loss is not the same as someone who’s had a stillbirth or lost a baby at 20 weeks. Or someone who has been trying to conceive for years,” she said. “But what I found so shocking about my experience is that it affected me so much harder than I could have imagined. So know that if you’re going or have gone through this, your feelings are valid – whatever they may be.”

Ali, who got married to husband Kevin Manno in 2017, is already a mother of two children, daughter Molly (4) and son Riley (2).