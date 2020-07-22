Ayushmann Khurrana’s latest initiative to empower women in applause-worthy



Ayushmann Khurrana plans to reach out to women ragpickers in New Delhi this Raksha Bandhan. Ayushmann and Tahira Kashyap have for years supported the NGO, Gulmeher, that aims to make women self-reliant by fueling their inner passion. It is a women’s collective of waste-pickers turned artisans. The NGO works with about 200 women ragpickers, making them capable enough to help out their families.

The women of Gulmeher have taken it upon themselves to make and sell Rakhis, proceeds of which will go towards their well-being and sustenance. Ayushmann has lent his support to the cause and is trying to make use of his star power to attract some more support for them.

Ayushmann shared, “Tahira and I are deeply and emotionally invested in Gulmeher. The organisation is doing outstanding work to support this needy segment of the population in Delhi. With the pandemic, they are most at risk and are also economically vulnerable. Their flow of income has been impacted greatly.”





He further added, “Rakhi symbolises love and a bond between brothers and sisters. Them making rakhis for the fellow citizens of our country to buy and support their cause symbolises a celebration of self-reliance. Let’s support our fellow brothers and sisters. We want to empower them so that they can have various avenues to generate income & support their families. We feel that’s a step in the right direction.”

Kudos to Ayushmann and Tahira for their large-heartedness.