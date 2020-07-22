Australia’s worst day for infection numbers; Masks now compulsory in metropolitan Melbourne and Mitchell Shire; Federal budget deficit unveiled today

Victoria Police will begin issuing $200 on-the-spot fines from today for anyone not wearing a face mask in metropolitan Melbourne and Mitchell Shire.

Face coverings for anyone leaving their home became mandatory at midnight.

Officers will enforce the new rule as part of their daily patrols but will exercise discretion over the next seven days, they said.

“We understand that for many people this is a significant adjustment.

“The vast majority of Victorians are trying to do the right thing and our exercise of discretion will reflect that.

“That said, we do expect people to follow the Chief Health Officer’s directions and will not hesitate to issue fines to people who are obviously and blatantly showing a disregard for community safety by failing to wear a mask.”

Victoria Police said a person with a mask who refuses to wear it when requested should expect to be fined.

“Similarly, if a person persists with entering a supermarket when requested not to do so due to the absence of a mask then that person can expect to be issued with a fine.”

The only exceptions to the mask requirements are for medical or professional reasons, if you’re under the age of 12, and if it’s not practical, for example running. You will still need to carry a face covering at all times to wear before and after exercise