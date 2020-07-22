Australia’s biggest deficit since World War II: Budget numbers explained simply

Australia is set to face the largest budget deficit since World War II when the federal government hands down the country’s economic standing on October 6.

During a special budget and fiscal update today, Treasurer Josh Frydenberg said forecasts show the coronavirus’s financial impact on the nation will result in a deficit of more than $85 billion for the 2019-2020 financial year.

That will blow out to $184.5 billion the following financial year.

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg during a press conference in the Main Committee Room at Parliament House on July 23, 2020 in Canberra, Australia. (Sam Mooy/Getty Images)

To date, COVID-19 has caused the loss of $11 trillion from the world’s economy.

“Today we stand in a very different world,” Mr Frydenberg told reporters.

“Australia and the world is now experiencing the most severe economic crisis since the Great Depression.”

Restaurants, pubs, bars and cafes were closed over March and May, leading to hundreds of thousands of jobs lost. (Getty)

QUICK BUDGET NUMBERS AT A GLANCE

– The government’s COVID-19 spending has totalled $289 billion, or 14.6 per cent of GDP

– Our national deficit in FY 2019-2020 is $85.8 billion

– Our forecast national deficit for FY 2020-2021 is $184.5 billion

– Australia’s net debt is forecast to reach $677.1 billion by June 30, 2021

– The unemployment rate is expected to hit 9.25 per cent by Christmas

SPENDING SAVED 700,000 JOBS

Mr Frydenberg offset the numbers broadcast today by demonstrating that no economic intervention would have cost the country far more.

In the December quarter – effectively up until Christmas – Australia’s unemployment rate is expected to hit 9.25 per cent.

In the months of March and May this year, approximately 870,000 Australians lost their jobs.

The unemployment rate continues to rise, but part- work has jumped. ()

Without government intervention with programs such as JobKeeper and JobSeeker, Mr Frydenberg said Treasury estimated an additional 700,000 jobs would have been lost.

Since the unemployment rate has been tracked monthly from February 1978, the highest unemployment rate ever recorded in the country was 11.2 per cent in December 1992.

It’s estimated if tracked like it were today, the unemployment rate would have hit 32 per cent during the peak of the Great Depression in Australia in 1932.

The unemployment rate is tipped to hit 9.25 per cent in December. (AAP)

