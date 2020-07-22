Australia stocks lower at close of trade; S,P/ASX 200 down 1.32% By .com

Home Business Australia stocks lower at close of trade; S,P/ASX 200 down 1.32% By...

Matilda Coleman
.com – Australia stocks were lower after the close on Wednesday, as losses in the , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in Sydney, the declined 1.32%.

The best performers of the session on the were Resolute Mining Ltd (ASX:), which rose 12.90% or 0.160 points to trade at 1.400 at the close. Meanwhile, Challenger Ltd (ASX:) added 7.09% or 0.310 points to end at 4.680 and Beach Energy Ltd (ASX:) was up 4.71% or 0.070 points to 1.555 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Mesoblast Ltd (ASX:), which fell 6.76% or 0.250 points to trade at 3.450 at the close. Pro Medicus Ltd (ASX:) declined 6.24% or 1.63 points to end at 24.49 and Polynovo Ltd (ASX:) was down 5.08% or 0.120 points to 2.240.

Falling stocks outnumbered advancing ones on the Sydney Stock Exchange by 634 to 583 and 359 ended unchanged.

The , which measures the implied volatility of S,amp;P/ASX 200 options, was down 2.56% to 17.970.

Gold Futures for August delivery was up 0.81% or 14.95 to $1858.85 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in September fell 0.72% or 0.30 to hit $41.62 a barrel, while the September Brent oil contract fell 0.61% or 0.27 to trade at $44.05 a barrel.

AUD/USD was up 0.26% to 0.7146, while AUD/JPY rose 0.34% to 76.35.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.07% at 95.127.

