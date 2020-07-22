Asus unveils 6.59,quot; ROG Phone 3 with a 144Hz display, up to 16GB of RAM, and Snapdragon 865+ with 5G support, launching in the US in September (Cameron Faulkner/The Verge)

By
Isaac Novak
-
0
1


Cameron Faulkner / The Verge:

Asus unveils 6.59″ ROG Phone 3 with a 144Hz display, up to 16GB of RAM, and Snapdragon 865+ with 5G support, launching in the US in September  —  Sporting the Snapdragon 865 Plus and a very fast RAM and storage combo,nbsp; —  Asus’ new ROG Phone 3 aims to be the pinnacle of smartphones …

