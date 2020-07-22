Aron Baynes Australian NBA star Phoenix Suns tested positive for COVID19 in isolation

Phoenix Suns and Boomers centre Aron Baynes has become the first Australian NBA star known to be infected with COVID-19 after revealing his ‘worrying’ battle to return to health and play basketball again.

Speaking with NBA insider for Stadium, Shams Charania, Baynes said he was left extremely ill from COVID-19, and was forced to isolate from his family before they too tested positive.

“I slept for four days straight,” Baynes said.

“The results take a little while but after that first test came back showing [I was] positive I went into isolation from everyone. I was at the house but I was isolated in a separate part, in a room, stayed away and the wife would drop off food for me.

“Those first couple of nights when I was isolated by myself that was the scariest moment for me because I was putting my family at risk at that point. They were exposed to it at a later point. They didn’t get it at the same time as me, but they were also positive at a later point.”

Baynes has two young children, and because of the delay between testing and results, he wasn’t sure where or when they contracted COVID-19. Luckily their experience with the virus was not as severe as his.

“The biggest positive to come out of it was I was the worst affected,” he said.

“They all had very minimal symptoms whereas it actually put me on my butt for a good week.

“I was lucky, but it didn’t really get beyond that.

“My family is all testing negative now but I’m still not, so I’m in that protocol where I have antibodies, so I I’m not contagious, but I still need those negatives on the criteria the NBA has set up.”

Though his condition has since improved and Baynes says he is now asymptomatic, as per the NBA’s protocols for players to enter the Orlando bubble to resume the season – which resumes tomorrow morning (AEST) – the Queenslander remains in Phoenix, still isolating and awaiting the return of two negative tests.

Baynes completes an NBA questionnaire every day which tracks his temperature and other data and a tester arrives daily to do a throat and nose swab. Around the same time each morning they have the results of the previous day’s test. He said as well as keeping track of NBA players’ health, the data collected assists the league to know more about the symptoms and duration of the virus.

Despite being eager to return to the court amid a breakout NBA season where he is averaging 11.5 points, 5.6 rebounds and 48 per cent field goal shooting, only once Baynes tests negative twice can he go to Orlando and rejoin his Suns teammates.

Until then he’s staying home, having his groceries delivered, getting regularly checked on by his coach and general manager, and attempting to keep fit within his house, even without playing the game.

“I haven’t touched a basketball for over 30 days, so it’s been a long time [since] I’ve been found to be positive,” Baynes said.

“I got my first actual high-level intensity work-out. I was doing some sprints up and down the front of our house with the kids sitting in the window watching me.

“It’s funny to me that that’s where I’m at right now. I’m thankful that I’m able to be doing that but I never thought I’d be trying to get ready for a season trying to do sprints up and down my front yard.”

The US is one of the worst-affected regions of the world for COVID-19 and Baynes is in a major hot spot in Arizona.

While some Americans are still rejecting medical advice on mask-wearing, the Aussie was very aware of the dangers of COVID-19, especially considering it rocked him – an elite athlete – so badly.

“At first it was just worry. That’s all that came over me,” he said.

“I really don’t want to get my family sick. Just the unknown with COVID-19. It’s still so early. We still don’t know what long-term effects there are going to be,” Baynes said.

“The lack of being able to get out of bed and stay awake, that hit me pretty hard.

“Since that point, it’s been a long time since I’ve actually felt good. I think this morning was the first time I did exercise where I felt okay, that it’s kinda like what I normally feel after doing that volume of work.”

He pleaded with Americans to be more vigilant and “mask up” when they go outside.

“It’s only recently that the wife and kids have been able to go out and be a little bit more active, because we weren’t willing to risk it, with the possibility to infect someone else until they all tested negative,” he said.

“You’ve seen how bad it is around the country and it does not equate that every single person who has been diagnosed positive can go out and be active after 10 days.

“That’s how it’s still spreading, how it’s still rampant out there, and that’s why Arizona is one of the worst states in the country and is the worst place per capita for COVID-19.

“If I knew someone else was going out and putting my family at risk, I would be very upset with those people so there’s no chance I’m doing that to someone else’s family and loved ones.”