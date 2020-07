Apple Lining Up Periscope Telephoto Lens Suppliers for 2022 iPhone

Apple analyst Ming Chi Kuo today released a new report detailing his research on which lens suppliers will begin providing parts for Apple in the coming years. We predict that Semco, the best Korean lens supplier, and Sunny Optical, the best Chinese lens supplier, will enter the Apple lens supply chain in 2H20 and 2021, respectively.The new suppliers are said to hurt the revenue of Genius…