Apple stops signing iOS 13.5.1 blocking downgrades from iOS 13.6

Following the release of iOS 13.6 to the public last week with Apple News+ Audio and Car Key, Apple today has stopped signing iOS 13.5.1. That means users can no longer downgrade from iOS 13.6 to iOS 13.5.1.

Like other iOS updates, iOS 13.6 comes with several security enhancements by fixing different vulnerabilities. These security breaches can be used to access internal system files, which in some cases leads to the jailbreak process. That’s why Apple prevents users from downgrading their devices.

Reverting to older iOS builds is common for those in the jailbreak community and can sometimes also be useful for users who experience significant bugs after updating to the latest version of iOS. Now that Apple has stopped signing iOS 13.5.1, users can no longer downgrade to that version of iOS from a newer version.

iOS 13.5.1 was released in June with a fix for a kernel vulnerability that the unc0ver jailbreak took advantage of.

By preventing users from reinstalling older versions of iOS, Apple ensures that customers are getting the most stable experience currently available. The company also stopped signing iOS 12.4.7 following the release of iOS 12.4.8 last week for older devices.

