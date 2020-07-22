Anthony Davis explains why LeBron James should win MVP

LeBron James’ remarkable consistency and the way he has silenced his detractors are the main arguments why he should be the NBA’s MVP, says Lakers teammate Anthony Davis.

It was decided the 2019-20 award would be decided on performances prior to the league’s suspension in March as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

James, reigning MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo and others in the conversation will consequently not have the opportunity to enhance their claims when the season resumes at the NBA’s bubble at Walt Disney Resort.

MORE: Magic Johnson supports LeBron James for MVP

Prior to the NBA being halted, 35-year-old James was averaging 25.7 points, 10.6 assists and 7.9 rebounds per game. Davis has had a close-up view of playing with James and thinks his teammate has strong claims for the prize.

“The thing’s he’s doing at his age [make it a good argument],” Davis told reporters of James, who is a four-time MVP. “He’s playing probably one of his best years, we’re the top team in the west, the things he’s able to do on the floor, especially when everyone says he’s washed and should hang it up and all these things he came back with a dominant performance. Then just to be in the race at his age, this part of his career, for me to see it every night, and on a consistent basis, not just three or four games here, he does it every night, he’s been doing it all his career, it’s a good argument for him to be MVP.”

MORE: Key dates, schedule & more to know about NBA season

Davis is in also in the race for individual honors, with the 27-year-old among the favorites for the Defensive Player of the Year award. However Davis said “I don’t have a case” when asked about his chances to win MVP.

“I let my teammates decide and the fans decide, but I just go out there and play hard every night,” Davis said. “My biggest impact that I think I have is defensively. I love playing defense, I love stopping other players, making it tough on other players, so that’s my case in a nutshell. But I’m pretty sure coach has some good things, and I’m pretty sure if you guys ask LeBron he’ll have a whole list for you guys. I just go out there and try to be great and lead my team on the defensive end, and the guys get better each and every night.”

Lakers coach Frank Vogel also supported James for MVP and Davis for Defensive Player of the Year.

“Nobody impacts winning more than LeBron James,” Vogel said. “I do believe that he should be the MVP this year. I believe he should be the MVP and I believe Anthony Davis should be the Defensive Player of the Year. I hope those awards go to our two players.”