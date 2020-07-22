Amitabh Bachchan gets emotional as students recite Harivansh Rai Bachchan’s Madhushala

Last December, Amitabh Bachchan made headlines when he visited the Polish city, Wroclaw The veteran actor had met the Nobel Prize Winner in Literature, Olga Tokarczuk and had attended an event organized to pay homage to his father, the famous Indian poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan.

Amitabh Bachchan shared a video today by the Wroclaw university students and they are heard reciting Dr. Harivansh Rai Bachchan’s Madhushala. He shared it on social media saying, “I am moved to tears ! Wroclaw, Poland was awarded UNESCO City of Literature, today they organised a recitation of Babuji’s Madhushala by University students on the roof of the University building. They pass the message Wroclaw is a City of Dr Harivansh Rai Bachchan.”

Watching the video even Shweta Bachchan commented saying, ‘Such a beautiful and emotional tribute for Dadaji. Goosebumps.’

