Amber Heard walks through London hand-in-hand with girlfriend Bianca Butti

Amber Heard was last night spotted walking through London hand-in-hand with her girlfriend Bianca Butti after another blockbuster day in the Johnny Depp trial.

The American actress, 34, was pictured with the cinematographer, 38, sightseeing in the city centre after being accused in the High Court of faking injuries she claimed were caused by her ex-husband.

Heard, who was wearing jeans, heeled Chelsea boots and a black blazer, had her arm around Butti as they took a leisurely stroll past landmarks including the Houses of Parliament, St James’s Park and the London Eye.

Butti, who donned a black trench coat, dark trousers and a white shirt, smiled when Heard stopped for a kiss before they headed home.

It came after another roller-coaster day in the High Court where Heard was accused of faking injuries she claimed were caused by a ‘backhand’ from Depp.

Heard will today continue giving evidence after making explosive claims the Pirates of the Caribbean star pushed Kate Moss down a flight of stairs.

Hollywood legend Depp is suing the Sun for libel after it described him as a ‘wife beater’ in 2018 amid allegations he repeatedly attacked the actress during their relationship.

The American actress, 34, is pictured with the cinematographer, 38, sightseeing in the city centre after being accused in the High Court of faking injuries. They strolled around some of London’s most famous sights including Parliament Square, Westminster Bridge and Whitehall gardens

The couple’s sightseeing trip around London came after another roller-coaster day in the High Court where Heard was accused of faking injuries she claimed were caused by a ‘backhand’ from Depp

They also stopped for a selfie on Westminster bridge which crosses the Thames outside the Houses of Parliament

Heard, who was wearing jeans, heeled Chelsea boots and a black blazer, held hands with Butti as they took a leisurely stroll through Whitehall Gardens

Heard and Butti are pictured talking to a woman as a man takes a photograph outside a ramen shop in central London last night

Left: Bianca Butti, who is seen wearing a black trench coat, dark trousers and a white shirt, smiles as Amber Heard stops for a kiss before they head home. Right: Heard, who was wearing jeans, heeled Chelsea boots and a black blazer, had her arm around Butti as they took a leisurely stroll down a busy

The pair take a leisurely stroll around Parliament Square in Westminster as Butti stops to take a picture of the statue of Sir Winston Churchill

It came after another roller-coaster day in the High Court where Heard was accused of faking injuries she claimed were caused by a ‘backhand’ from Depp.

Heard will today continue giving evidence after making explosive claims the Pirates of the Caribbean star pushed Kate Moss down a flight of stairs.

Heard, with a pink bandanna wrapped around her neck, and Butti, who wears a black mask, hold hands as they walk past shops in central London last night

The pair stop for a chat with a man wearing braces and a flat cap during their sightseeing trip around the city centre last night

Heard and Butti hold hands as they walk past masked pedestrians in a part in central London last night following the latest hearing in Johnny Depp’s blockbuster libel case against the Sun

The couple share a joke and laugh as they walk past the Houses of Parliament in Westminster during their tour of the capital last night

The couple enjoyed the evening light as they walked past the Palace of Westminster, where Parliament sits

Heard and Butti look towards the London Eye as they walk across Westminster Bridge towards London City Hall and Guy’s and St Thomas’ Hospital last night

The Americans check their phones as they stand next to a red telephone box in Parliament Square as cyclists stop at a red light

A red double decker bus passes the couple as they chat to a man in Parliament Square

Bianca Butti wore her facemask while strolling the streets while Amber Heard went without

The couple looked cosy as they hugged, kissed and stopped to take pictures of iconic central London landmarks during their tour of Westminster (pictured) last night

Hand-in-hand the couple chat as they walk past the statue to two- Prime Minister Viscount Palmerston in Parliament Square last night

Heard throws her arm around Butti as they walk across a bridge in central London last night ahead of another big day in Depp’s libel case at the High Court against the Sun newspaper

Rambling audio played in the High Court yesterday revealed Depp and Heard both pleading innocence after an incident where she ‘kicked a door into the 57-year-old’s head’.

Yesterday the court was played a recording of a conversation between Depp and Heard after he ‘opened a bathroom door over her toes’ before she ‘deliberately’ banged the door against his head.

Depp’s lawyer Eleanor Laws QC accused his ex-wife was accused of ‘never wanting to accept or admit’ being violent with the Pirates of the Caribbean star ‘even in the face of her own confession’.

Heard claimed she had ‘only acted in self-defence’ and insisted it was her ‘job’ to apologise to Depp during their rows amid fears that Depp would turn ‘more mad, more enraged’ and ‘even more violent’ with her.

Ms Laws referred to a tape played in court on Monday in which Heard ‘admitted to hitting Mr Depp, but said that you weren’t or had not been punching him and you also admitted to starting an argument’.

The barrister played another recording of a conversation between Heard and Depp, in which Depp can be heard to say: ‘I was trying to close the (bathroom) door, I guess it scraped your toes.’

He also says to Heard that the door ‘hit me in the f****** head’.

Heard then says: ‘I did not kick a door or push a door so that it would hit you… it was not my intention.’

When Depp asked: ‘You didn’t mean to hit me in the head with the door but you meant to punch me in the jaw?’, Heard replies: ‘I meant to hit you… I do remember, I did mean to hit you.’

Ms Laws said: ‘You’ve actually admitted violence there and you are not saying it in self-defence.’

Heard said she ‘tried to apologise, I tried to assert to him over and over again that I’m not intending to hurt him’, adding: ‘Better than to fight with him about the details of the fight and what he perceived as injuries and grievances … my job was to just try to say sorry, let’s move on to the bigger point.’

She added: ‘It would have made him more mad, more enraged and he would have got even more violent with me.’

Ms Laws said: ‘You don’t ever in any legal proceedings want to accept or admit that you have ever used violence on Mr Depp, even in the face of your own confession… you don’t want to admit the truth, which is that you are violent, do you?’

Heard replied: ‘I only acted in self-defence, I wasn’t violent.’

Depp’s lawyer accused his ex-wife was accused of ‘never wanting to accept or admit’ being violent with him ‘even in the face of her own confession’. Heard claimed that she had ‘only acted in self-defence’ and insisted it was her ‘job’ to apologise to Depp during their rows amid fears that Depp would turn ‘more mad, more enraged’ and ‘even more violent’ with her

Rambling audio played in the High Court revealed Johnny Depp and Amber Heard both pleading innocence after an incident where she ‘kicked a door into the 57-year-old’s head’. Yesterday the court was played a recording of a conversation between Depp and Heard after he ‘opened a bathroom door over her toes’ before she ‘deliberately’ banged the door against his head

Depp’s lawyers say Heard ‘deliberately cut HERSELF before claiming he attacked her’ during three-day hotel-room ‘hostage situation” – as they show her photo of patio door she could have left by at any

Heard was accused of deliberately cutting herself before claiming Depp attacked her during a three-day ‘hostage situation’ as pictures shown in court ‘showed she could have left by patio doors at any ‘.

The 34-year-old actress has claimed that Depp subjected her to an ecstasy and whisky-fuelled rage in Australia in the couple’s luxury house rented in March 2015 while he was filming Pirates of the Caribbean.

She alleged the Hollywood legend had smashed her head against the fridge and had threatened to crush her neck as he choked her and spat in her face before tearing her nightgown.

Depp’s lawyer Eleanor Laws QC challenged Heard’s allegations, suggesting that the scars she claims were inflicted by Depp seen in pictures shown in the High Court in London were ‘far more akin’ to self-harm scars.

Ms Laws also told the court that Heard had a mobile phone which she could have used to call someone as she ‘barricaded’ herself in the bedroom, and could have escaped through sliding glass doors leading out to a patio.

She called the actress’ description of the alleged incident as a ‘three-day hostage situation’ as a ‘total mischaracterisation’ during Depp’s libel trial as the 57-year-old actor sues The Sun after it called him a ‘wife beater’ amid allegations that he attacked Heard during their relationship.

Heard denied that she had ever self-harmed and insisted ‘Johnny’s a self-harmer’ as she admitted she ‘could have called someone’ to pick her up from the ‘quite isolated’ home.

Johnny Depp’s lawyer Eleanor Laws QC challenged Amber Heard’s testimony of the incident, suggesting that scars she claims were inflicted by Depp depicted in photos shown in court were ‘far more akin’ to self-harm scars

Ms Laws also told the court that Heard had a mobile phone which she could have used to call someone as she ‘barricaded’ herself in the bedroom, and could have escaped through sliding glass doors leading out to a patio

Depp’s lawyer called the actress’ description of the alleged incident as a ‘three-day hostage situation’ as a ‘total mischaracterisation’ during Depp’s libel trial as the 57-year-old actor (right, leaving the High Court in London) sues The Sun after it called him a ‘wife beater’ amid allegations that he attacked Heard during their relationship. Heard (left, in New York in April 2015) denied that she had ever self-harmed and insisted ‘Johnny’s a self-harmer’ as she admitted she ‘could have called someone’ to pick her up from the ‘quite isolated’ home

Heard insists it wasn’t her who left human excrement in Depp’s bed Heard denied that she was responsible for leaving human excrement on the bed she shared with Depp in their penthouse in April 2016. Depp claims that he made up his mind to divorce Heard after being informed about the excrement being left on their bed. She revealed in her statement submitted to court that the incident is referred to as ‘poogate’ by her and her friends. Ms Laws said to Heard: ‘You left human excrement on the bed?’ Heard responded: ‘That’s absolutely disgusting.’ Ms Laws then asked her if any of her friends had left it, to which Heard replied: No, of course not. That’s unimaginable to me.’ Hilda Vargas, Depp’s housekeeper told the court last week how she discovered the excrement while she was cleaning up after the birthday party and then took photographs of it. These were sent to a member of the actor’s security team, who then alleged him. Heard claimed that the excrement belonged to Depp’s dog Boo, who had a problem with her bowels after she ate some cannabis that belonged to Depp when she was a puppy. Heard admitted that Vargas did clean up after the dog when it left excrement around the house but when it happened in the bedroom, she did. Heard added: ‘She (Vargas) did clean up after them occasionally but as far as Boo’s accident in the bedroom, when that happened, sometimes on Johnny, I would clean that up because I would never leave that for the housekeeper to clean up.’ When asked about Vargas’s testimony, Heard responded: ‘I don’t know what she’s wrong about but I can’t fathom why an adult would ever do such a thing. I don’t think it’s funny or can be called a prank. ‘I can’t imagine any human being with a sense of humour like that other than Johnny.’ Referring to the discovery of the excrement, Heard added: ‘I was not there though, I left for Coachella. That was my bed, Johnny and I had separated, that was my bed and my bed only.’

Heard sobbed in court as she recounted details of her trip to Australia to visit Depp, which she claims turned into a ‘three-day hostage situation’ as he subjected her to physical and emotional abuse.

After recounting details of three days they spent alone together in a mansion in March 2015, while Depp was in the country filming Pirates of the Caribbean, Heard cried: ‘I was sexually assaulted, strangled, punched…Johnny nearly killed me.’

Heard described one incident which took on the second day of their stay, when he allegedly attacked her in the kitchen of the mansion, they were staying in.

Heard claimed that at one-point Depp, who had been consuming alcohol and cocaine, grabbed her by the neck and she screamed at him: ‘I can’t breathe.’

She told the court: ‘I was naked, and my feet were bare. I was trying to push him away from the counter tops so that it would alleviate the pressure on my neck so that I could breathe. I was slipping everywhere, slipping on the glass and slipping on the counter tops.’

Heard told the court that she was cut all over her arms, feet and hands.

She was then shown photos of the scars, which she claimed had been caused by Depp’s attack on her.

Ms Laws said: ‘What we appear to be looking at are two scars.’ Heard disagreed and said there were more.

Ms Laws said these were not scars sustained when Heard was ‘writhing around’ trying to get away from Depp, suggesting that they are too straight.

‘I do not agree. I know they are,’ Heard said.

Ms Laws alleged: ‘These are not scars sustained while you are writhing around trying to get away from Mr Depp.’

She added: ‘These are scars of self-harm, straight and inflicted by you and certainly not Mr Depp.

Denying the allegation, Heard said: ‘I have never self-harmed. Johnny’s the self-harmer, I’m not a self-harmer.’

Ms Laws also challenged Heard’s allegation that she had been held ‘hostage’ by Depp, telling her that she had a mobile phone and could have got out of the mansion at any .

She asked Heard: ‘You could have contacted anybody at any point.’

Heard admitted: ‘Yes. I could have called someone to pick me up.’

Ms Laws continued: ‘It’s a total mischaracterisation, even on your own account, to call you a hostage.’

Heard said: ‘Absolutely not.’

Heard told the court she thought the incident in Australia was ‘bad enough that he (Depp) would actually get clean and sober for once and this was the last ‘.

Heard said: ‘I had hope that he would get better. I had so much hope this that it had been gone for good.’

She added that she thought ‘the monster’ had been ‘put away forever and that our lives would be better because of it’.

The barrister put it to Heard that ‘there’s absolutely no way at all you would go back to somewhere you felt vulnerable’.

The actress replied: ‘It wasn’t the place that made me feel vulnerable it was the monster and the keys that allowed him to be unleashed.’

Ms Laws then said: ‘You would never have gone back there if he had done that to you, just as he’s never assaulted you in any of the ways you have described.’

Heard said: ‘Of course I would go back to him if he got clean and sober… he made promises that this was gone forever, that this was over and the last of it, the worst of it, was done.’

Heard smiled as she arrived at the High Court hand-in-hand with girlfriend Bianca Butti for her second day in the witness box

Ms Heard then waved to waiting fans and photographers at the entrance to the Royal Courts of Justice in the capital

Amber Heard made the sensational claim that Johnny Depp pushed British supermodel Kate Moss down the stairs while they dated in the 1990s (pictured together in New York in 1994)

Ms Heard brought up the alleged push on Kate Moss during evidence – Depp’s legal team questioned why she had never mentioned it before

Depp ‘pushed Kate Moss down the stairs’: Heard’s new claim as she admits hitting her husband back ‘for the first ‘ to stop him shoving her little sister down steps during fight

Heard made the sensational claim that Depp pushed British supermodel Kate Moss down the stairs while they dated in the 1990s.

Heard made the new allegation in the High Court and claims she punched him during an incident in March 2015 as she feared that he might do the same to her sister Whitney.

Ms Laws QC asked her about being violent towards Depp during the fight. Heard said: ‘He pushed Kate Moss down the stairs, I heard this from two people, and this was fresh in my mind.

‘I reacted in defence of my sister. I had for years been Johnny’s punch bag but for years I never hit him. It was the first after all these years that I struck him back.’

Ms Laws accused Heard of ‘adding’ the Kate Moss incident during her evidence as she had never mentioned it before.

Ms Laws added: ‘You have added the detail about Kate Moss. It’s not contained in any document. You did not mention anything about Kate Moss being in your mind. You are just making this up as you go along. This is the first that you have mentioned it.’

The court was then played an excerpt of Heard’s deposition in August 2016, in which she talks about the March 2015 incident. Laws repeated her allegation that there is no mention of Kate Moss.

Heard replied: ‘I have not had the liberty of , space or energy to list every incident that’s listed in these proceedings.’

Heard is seen posing injury-free with Keith Richards just after she claimed Depp ‘backhanded’ her – splattering blood on the wall and leaving her with a swollen face and split lip – as lawyer accuses her of ‘weaving a web of lies’

Heard was accused of changing her story about being ‘backhanded’ by Depp in a so-called ‘disco bloodbath’ after seeing a picture of the Hollywood couple with Rolling Stones guitarist Keith Richards in which she does not have any visible injuries to her face.

Heard had claimed in her statement submitted to the High Court that Depp attacked her in March 2013 after he became jealous of a painting that her ex-partner Tasya van Ree put up in their bedroom. She claims that her ex-husband tried to set the painting on fire and hit her so hard that blood from her lip ended up on the wall.

Depp, however, says he simply asked Heard to move the painting from the bedroom ‘as a courtesy’ and that she had an ‘extreme reaction’. He also says a text he sent later, describing the evening as a ‘disco bloodbath’, was to placate Heard and not an apology for alleged violence.

Heard was shown a picture of her with Depp, Richards and her sister Whitney, which she was asked to examine because she has no cut lip or bruising.

Heard was accused of changing the date of the alleged attack by Depp where her blood was splattered on the wall because this pictured of her with her husband, Keith Richards and her sister Whitney in March 2013 did not show any injuries on her face

A forlorn looking Amber Heard sketched as she gave evidence for a second day in her ex-husband’s libel trial against The Sun

The High Court was previously shown images of Johnny Depp’s drink and drug-filled lifestyle including an image taken by Amber Heard that shows a pint of whisky, four lines of cocaine, a Keith Richards CD and his skull and crossbones ‘pill box’

Heard ‘did not seek a restraining order against Depp after claiming he threw her phone at her because she was trying to protect him’ Heard said she did not seek a restraining order against Depp immediately after claiming he threw her phone at her because she was trying to protect him. The Aquaman actress insisted she was trying to protect both her A-list husband and the couple’s privacy, adding: ‘I had been doing this for years.’ Heard claims that her then husband arrived at their Los Angeles apartment on May 21, 2016, allegedly ‘drunk and high’ while she was there with friends. She claims he was ‘very angry’, throwing her phone at her and hitting her in the eye before smashing ‘everything he could’ with a magnum of champagne. Depp’s lawyer Ms Laws pointed out in court that in a US deposition Heard said she had had ‘no contact’ with Depp after the alleged incident. But Ms Laws read out a series of texts sent by Heard to Depp on May in which the actress was asking him to call her and saying it was ‘important’ and an ’emergency’. The barrister said that, from the texts, it appeared they had a conversation before they were sent, which Ms Heard said was ‘on the phone’. A letter dated May , from Heard’s lawyers to Depp’s legal team at the of her filing for divorce stated that the actress had been ‘violently attacked and threatened’ by her husband three days earlier, and that there had been two other incidents in the past six months. Ms Laws put it to Heard that, if she was telling the truth, she would have told her lawyers about more than three incidents, to which the actress said: ‘There were many incidents.’ She said her lawyer had told her she only needed ‘a couple’ of incidents in order to get the restraining order. The letter went on: ‘Although Amber is afraid of Johnny, she strongly insists that we do everything possible to keep this personal matter out of the media spotlight.’ It said Heard wanted to ‘work quickly towards a private and amicable resolution of all matters’. Asked again about the texts sent in the days after the May 21 incident, Heard said she was trying to get in touch with Depp about keeping their divorce ‘under wraps’ for as long as possible. She said: ‘I thought it could stay under wraps for a few days and those few days were a precious few days in the hardest of my life, and presumably difficult for Johnny as well, and I would have done anything to have those few days of privacy.’ Heard was also asked about a text sent on May 25 that year in which Heard said to Depp that she had only included the ‘domestic violence stuff’ because she called her lawyer when the police were at her home. Part of the text message read: ‘(And only included the domestic violence/ restraining order stuff because I called the lawyer when the cops were here and I didn’t know what do to or why that happened and was scared).’ It was signed off: ‘I’m sorry if I’ve hurt you. ‘I have nothing but love for you.’ Heard told the court May 21 had been a ‘traumatic evening’ but Ms Laws put it to her that there was nothing when the police arrived to justify a restraining order. Heard said she had failed to co-operate with the police because she wanted to protect Depp and her privacy, adding: ‘I had been doing this for years.’ It was put to her again by Ms Laws that there was nothing in the apartment to warrant a restraining order. Heard said: ‘I firmly disagree, I didn’t file the restraining order at the , I failed to co-operate, because I was trying to protect Johnny, I was trying to protect our privacy and I didn’t know what to do with the statement that could compromise everything I had been trying to hide for four years prior.’

Ms Laws QC alleged that after the picture was submitted as evidence, to underline Depp’s claim that he did not attack her as she alleged prior to filming a Keith Richards documentary, Heard changed her account as it showed her without any injury to her face.

Ms Laws said: ‘You have woven a web of lies that you have had to shift and change according to when evidence has emerged about this Keith Richards documentary.’

The barrister said: ‘And do you agree that there is absolutely no injury on your face in this photo?’, adding: ‘Does this photo show you before or after you were hit by Mr Depp?’. Heard replied: ‘Which ? There were a lot of incidents in March.’

Heard then told the court the incident involving the painting took place on March 22 2013, not March 8 2013 as she originally said.

Ms Laws said: ‘You have woven a web of lies that you have had to shift and change according to when evidence has emerged about this Keith Richards documentary.’

Ms Laws QC said: ‘There has been a change, hasn’t there? Not just in relation to the date?’

Heard said that there was an incident on March 8 2013 ‘that we’ve called ‘disco bloodbath”, when Depp ‘accused me of having an affair with my best friend who was a man’ and another incident on March 22.

Ms Laws said Heard had in her first witness statement given a ‘very detailed description of an argument that goes on overnight, it’s over the painting and during the argument Depp attempts to set fire to the painting’.

She added that ‘the other aspect is a very serious assault upon you with him hitting you in the face with the back of his hand and drawing blood, some of which ended up on the wall’.

Ms Laws asked how the blood ended up on the wall, to which Heard replied: ‘I didn’t watch the blood itself.’

Ms Laws asked Heard to explain how it happened.

Heard said: ‘Johnny, back in those days, hadn’t gotten to the point of choking me.’

Ms Laws intervened to ask her to explain how her blood ‘spattered on the wall’.

Ms Heard continued: ‘So, back then, it was just slaps or backhands and when he backhanded me it was still so early, it was a shock, fairly traumatic at the .

‘In retrospect, I feel different but at the that’s all I happened to notice. I felt his rings hit my mouth, my teeth.’

Sasha Wass QC, for NGN, claimed that she had changed the date of the incident after the picture of Heard with Richards, Depp and Whitney was submitted as evidence by the actor’s legal team.

In the picture, Heard is seen without any injuries to her face, which undermines her claim that she was punched so hard in the face by Depp that her blood was splattered on the wall.

Ms Wass claimed: ‘You have changed the date in order to explain away the clear face in the photo.’

Ms Laws QC put it to Heard that her sister made the ‘same mistake’ as her in her witness statement by saying Heard had a swollen face ‘and a real injury on your face’ on they day they went to the Keith Richards set.

Ms Laws accused Heard of attempting to construct an incident along with her sister based on ‘silly’ text messages about Depp changing Tasya van Ree’s name to ‘Tasya van Pee’ on one of her paintings.

Ms Laws said: ‘In fact, you’ve tripped yourself up over it, haven’t you?’

Heard replied: ‘No, this is a totally different painting.’

Ms Laws said Heard was ‘lying as you go along… dealing with the fact that what you and your sister was saying about this incident is total lies’.

Heard denied that was the case and said Depp had ‘defaced multiple paintings’.

Heard was also shown a picture of her with Ian McLagan, former keyboardist with the Faces and a close friend of Richards who was also in Los Angeles while Depp was filming his documentary.

Ms Laws told her that it was taken on 23 March 2013, a day after Depp’s alleged attack on her.

Referring to the picture Ms Laws alleged: ‘The photo does not show you with any injuries. It shows you with a clear face.’

Heard then waved to waiting fans and photographers at the entrance to the Royal Courts of Justice in the capital as she faced her ex Depp in court again

‘Cocaine-crazed Johnny Depp threatened to break the wrist of Amber Heard’s female friend because they were ‘flirting’ – before trashing a caravan and ripping off his wife’s dress in frantic search for drugs’

Depp trashed a caravan, threw glasses at Heard and ripped open the front of her dress searching for narcotics after threatening to break her friend’s wrist for touching her on a cocaine-fuelled bender, his ex-wife claimed.

The couple stayed at a trailer park in Hicksville, New York, in June 2013, when Heard claims her megastar ex-husband exploded around the campfire when he believed another woman ‘flirted’ with her – calling Amber a ‘lesbian camp counsellor’.

In an explosive witness statement, published as she started her second day of evidence at the High Court in London, Heard said: ‘He grabbed her by the wrist and threatened her by talking about the pressure that would be needed to break it if she didn’t admit that she was trying to flirt with me.

Johnny and I went back to our trailer cabin where he continued to fight about it. By that point, the amount of cocaine he had taken affected his ability to make rational sense and he went into a manic state’.

Heard the row then spilled into their trailer, which he allegedly ‘trashed in a rage’.

She said: ‘He broke light fixtures and he broke the frosted glass front of a cabinet, and I think he threw glasses at me. He accused me of being the moral police’ and ‘lesbian camp counsellor’ and of hiding his drugs. I had a pretty dress on that I’d dyed pink – and loved and wore all the : he ripped one of the straps and then ripped it off me at the front, claiming to be searching for the drugs’.

Amber Heard sketched giving evidence at the High Court in London yesterday while being watched by her ex-husband Johnny Depp who she has accused of threatening to kill her

The Aquaman actress, 34, claims she feared Depp was ‘going to kill’ her on several occasions – and says he would later blame his actions on ‘the monster’, the megastar’s alleged ‘alter ego’ she says she was ‘terrified of’.

Heard has accused Depp of verbal and physical abuse throughout their relationship, including screaming, swearing, punching, slapping, kicking, headbutting and choking her, as well as ‘extremely controlling and intimidating behaviour’.

Depp, however, says he was ‘not violent towards Heard – it was she who was violent to him’, and claims his ex-wife was ‘building a dossier’ of false allegations as an ‘insurance policy for later’.

On Monday, Heard denied she had ‘thrown everything possible at Depp’, telling the High Court: ‘I haven’t even scratched the surface.’

Yesterday it also emerged Depp made up childish names for Hollywood stars he accused Heard of cheating with – including Leonardo ‘Pumpkin-head’ DiCaprio, the High Court heard yesterday.

He allegedly suspected his wife of sleeping with Eddie Redmayne, James Franco, Kevin Costner, Liam Hemsworth, Billy-Bob Thornton, Channing ‘Potato-head’ Tatum, Jim ‘Turd’ Sturgess and actress Kelli Garner.

Depp was mobbed by fans outside court with one handing him a bouquet of flowers

Heard said: ‘He demanded to know about any romantic scene and complained about how people can watch me ‘get ****ed on camera’.

‘I had to justify to him why I was doing any movie, and it was much worse if there was any kissing or a sex scene in it. He would taunt me about it – especially when he was drunk or high –and had derogatory nicknames for every one of my male co-stars he considered a sexual threat.’

Depp also suspected his wife was cheating with Tesla billionaire Elon Musk within weeks of their 2015 wedding. Yesterday she described his ‘paranoia’ and said he often accused her of an affair with a ‘sexy person who was younger than him’.

She said: ‘If I wore a low-cut dress, then he would say things like, ‘my girl is not gonna dress like a whore’. Over , I stopped wearing revealing dresses for red carpet events.’ On day ten of Depp’s defamation case against The Sun, Heard launched a wide-ranging riposte to his claims:

Heard claimed she had suffered hell at the hands of Depp ‘punching, slapping, kicking, headbutting and choking me’.

She alleged the actor hurled objects, pulled her hair and shoved her, as well as constantly verbally insulting, intimidating and undermining her.

Some of her testimony was so extreme it had to be supplied in confidential schedules detailing allegations of sexual violence which were not made public.

But in vivid detail, she set out how ‘some incidents were so severe that I was afraid he was going to kill me’.

Heard told the court: ‘He would often hold me by the neck up against the wall, without hitting me, but he would talk about what he would do to me if I left him, such as, ‘I will cut up your face so no one will want you ever again,’ and about how he knew people who could ‘break a leg, real cheap’. He told me repeatedly that ‘if you ever **** this up or leave me, I will make sure you live to regret it every single day’.’

She described a ‘three-day hostage situation’ in Australia in the couple’s luxury house rented in March 2015 while Depp was filming the fifth Pirates of the Caribbean. Depp’s alleged ecstasy and whisky-fuelled rage culminated in him trashing the house and writing messages in blood from a severed finger.

Heard said: ‘It’s the worst thing I have ever been through. I was trapped and isolated with a violent person suffering from manic depression, bipolar disorder and a pattern of repeated, drug-induced psychosis and violence, who was on a multiple-day drug and alcohol binge.

‘He grabbed me by the neck and kept smashing my head against the fridge. He said he could crush my neck and told me how easy it would be. He kept attacking me – he hit me, pushed me, choked me and spat in my face.

‘He grabbed the front of my gown and ripped it open, so at some point I was bare-chested.’

She claimed the next morning she found ‘bits of raw meat’ in her torn nightgown, adding: ‘It was really messed up.’

Another , she said he headbutted her.

The day after, Heard was a guest on James Corden’s Late Late Show. The court was shown photos of her, and she said: ‘I am wearing a large amount of make-up, which was put on specifically to cover the marks Johnny had left on my face.

Amber Heard arrives to give evidence for another day at the Johnny Depp v The Sun libel trial at the High Court

Depp is accused of raging on cocaine during a 2013 row with Ms Heard who claims he threw glasses at her and ripped open her dress

‘I had to wear the dark red lipstick that I am wearing for the show because it was the only colour that could hide the swelling and bleeding from my lip.’

Heard added to the court: ‘Throughout the relationship, others noticed I had cuts and bruises. I made excuses. People asked me, ‘Is he hitting you?’ I would deflect it…to protect myself from the humiliation that I felt about anyone knowing that I would allow this to happen to me. I became an expert in covering up the bruises and injuries.

‘It is horribly embarrassing to walk around with bruises on your faces. You are constantly asked how you did it. It’s frankly humiliating.’ Depp denied ever striking a woman.

Johnny Depp’s US attorney Adam Waldman arrived at court hours after a tweet he sent was raised to the judge

Amber: I didn’t have an affair with Elon Musk, James Franco or ‘anybody else’

Amber Heard, pictured with Tesla billionaire Elon Musk with her lipstick on her cheek, denied they had an affair while she was married to Johnny Depp

Heard denied that she had an affair with Elon Musk or ‘anybody else’ while she was with Depp.

Heard and Musk, pictured in Sydney, Australia, were just good friends, the actress has said

Eleanor Laws QC, Depp’s lawyer told the court that she was raising the matter of Heard’s ‘illicit’ relationships to challenge her claims that he was ‘illogically jealous.’

Heard replied: ‘We (Musk and Heard) had just become friends. All jealousy can be deemed as illogical.’

Ms Laws read out a number of texts between Heard and Elon Musk which were sent between them just hours after a fight she had with Depp on 21 May 2016.

In one, Musk offers to arrange security for Heard and in another he writes: ‘Sorry for being an idiot. The radio silence hurt a lot. It only matters because I so like you.’

When asked by Ms Laws if she had been in a relationship with anybody else while she was with Depp, Heard replied: ‘I was not in a relationship with Elon Musk during my relationship with Johnny.’

Heard was then asked about the testimony of Alejandro Romero, a concierge at the Eastern Columbia Building where she lived with Depp. He testified last week that Musk visited her regularly over a number of years while Depp was away.

Heard said: ‘He was wrong. I was not even communication with Elon until 2016.’

The court was then shown CCTV footage from 22 May 2016, a day after her fight with Depp in which he is alleged to have smashed up their penthouse and thrown a phone at her, leaving her with bruising to her face.

Heard can be seen getting into a lift with a man and turning her head away from the camera.

Heard admitted that the man in the lift with her was actor James Franco, who Depp alleged, she was also having an affair with while married to him.

She admitted that he came to visit after 11pm and that she had a bruise on her face which had been caused by Depp.

When accused by Laws of deliberately trying to hide her face from the camera, Heard insisted: ‘We were talking. He (Franco) was saying to me ‘Oh my God what happened to you?’

She added: ‘When I let him in, he saw my face and said ‘what the f**k.’

Handout photo from May 2016 of text messages between Heard and ‘rocketman’ Elon Musk, which were referred to as an exhibit during Depp’s libel case against the publishers of The Sun and its executive editor at the High Court

James Franco ‘asked Heard ‘what the f*** happened to your face’ during ‘secret’ liaison in lift after Depp threw phone at her in drug-fuelled rage’ – as new pictures reveal her ‘bruises’

This photo shown in court from May 2016 of Amber Heard with an apparently bruised cheek, which has been referred to as an exhibit in the hearing of Johnny Depp’s libel case against the publishers of The Sun

Amber’s cheek looks red in the photo – Depp denies that he hurled a phone in her face and claims instead that she made it up

Another photo shown to court shows a mark below her eye in an alleged attack Ms Heard claims was her ex-husband’s final act or violence towards her

James Franco paid a late-night visit to Heard’s California apartment hours after she claims Depp hurled a phone in her face after winding up his arm ‘like a baseball pitcher’ after he claimed she fouled in their bed as a dirty prank, it was revealed.

The megastar is accused of hurling the mobile into Amber’s face ‘as hard as he could’ after a row in their Los Angeles penthouse as their marriage imploded in May 2016 – as the High Court was shown CCTV of actor Franco in a lift with Amber hours later.

Heard described the alleged attack as her ex-husband’s ‘final act of violence’, which she claimed happened after descending into a drug-fuelled rage.

But she has been has been accused of ‘faking’ her injuries with help from her friends Rocky Pennington and Joshua Drew, which Depp’s friends claim was part of a plan to ‘extort’ and ‘blackmail’ the star as they divorced.

The court was then shown CCTV footage from May 22 2016, the day after her fight with Depp in which he is alleged to have smashed up their penthouse and thrown a phone at her, leaving her with bruising to her face.

Heard can be seen getting into a lift with a man and turning her head away from the camera – and she admitted it was actor James Franco, who Depp alleged, she was also having an affair with while married to him.

She admitted that he came to visit after 11pm and that she had a bruise on her face which had been caused by Depp. When accused by Eleanor Laws QC, representing Johnny Depp, of deliberately trying to hide her face from the camera, Heard insisted: ‘We were talking. He (Franco) was saying to me ‘Oh my God what happened to you?’ She added: ‘When I let him in, he saw my face and said ‘what the f**k.’

Heard denies beating up Depp and claims he described criticism and ‘verbal insults’ as ‘punches, jabs or right hooks’

Heard denied Depp’s claims she was violent while they were married – saying the star considered any verbal insults to be like being punched.

The actor claims that his ex-wife enjoyed hitting him and was violent towards him throughout their marriage before it collapsed in 2016.

Heard claims this was a fabrication. She said in her second witness statement published: ‘Johnny has said I was continually verbally and physically assaulting him during our relationship – he paints a picture that I was somehow the instigator and the abusive partner.

‘That’s not true. It is true that I had to use my body and limbs to protect myself from Johnny’s violence and abuse. He also often referred to verbal insults, or even just perceived criticism, as ‘punches’ or ‘hits’. As someone who surrounded himself with people and created a life which meant he never had to face criticism or critical feedback of any kind, Johnny would often refer to even perceived criticism as ‘blows’, ‘jabs’ or ‘right hooks’.

‘I FELT LIKE A WILD HORSE IN A CAGE’

Depp told the court how his wife had mocked him as ‘fat’ and ‘washed up’ and told him his career was over. Yesterday, she claimed he had branded her a ‘fat ass’ and told her: ‘No one will hire you when your t**s and ass sag.’ She said: ‘I don’t think that he really respects women. He likes ones that validate his ego, sexy ones. He doesn’t like powerful women, and he saw me as one of those. I remember describing it to a friend at the as feeling like a wild horse in a cage; it was as if he wanted to break me.’

THREE-WAY MARRIAGE WITH ‘THE MONSTER’

Heard said: ‘I’ve always had a relationship with two people. One was with Johnny and I loved Johnny, and I was not threatened by him. I was terrified of ‘The Monster’. The Monster was the third party in this relationship.

‘He would blame all his actions on [this] self-created third party instead of himself.’

Heard claimed Depp was ‘very good at manipulating people’, and after his violent episodes, would often come back with a ‘sobriety coin’ from an alcoholics’ support group claiming ‘this it was the end of his drinking’.

But she said she was not able to confront him about his alcohol and drug abuse because it was ‘very triggering for him’, adding: ‘He would get angry and call me ‘the moral police’.’

‘I DID THROW PANS’

After hearing an audio recording, Mr Justice Nicol asked Heard: ‘Was it the case you sometimes threw pots and pans at Mr Depp?’ She replied: ‘Only to escape him.’ Depp has claimed he cowered in bathrooms to escape his wife.

Heard denied being the instigator of their arguments, insisting she was ‘never violent’ towards Depp and did not have a problem with her temper. She said none of the other witnesses had seen their arguments which were ‘behind closed doors’. She added: ‘I did sometimes use physical force to defend myself when I was being attacked, or overpowered, or felt threatened. I did, at times, throw objects at Johnny.’

She said an incident on December 15, 2015, when she alleges Depp headbutted her and ripped hair from her head, made her ‘genuinely scared that he might accidentally kill me’.

The court heard part of a two-hour row recorded between the couple with Mss Heard calling him a ‘big f***ing baby’ and admitted starting a ‘physical fight’ with him. She can be heard saying: ‘I did not punch you, I did not deck you, I hit you – but you’re fine.’

MUSHROOMS AND WINE

Heard’s medical history was recorded by Depp’s private nurse as: ‘Client admits to anxiety, eating disorder, ADHD, bipolar disorder, dependence issues.’ The actress described this as ‘very incorrect’. Nurse Erin Boerum added: ‘AH reports history of substance abuse.’ Heard described the nurse’s notes as ‘a mistake’, insisting: ‘I am not a habitual drug user.’

She admitted to enjoying ecstasy and ‘mushrooms’, including doing both together at her 30th birthday celebrations in April 2016 at the Coachella music festival in California with a ‘high profile actor’ friend, when Depp wasn’t there.

Heard admitted she did like wine but denied guzzling two bottles of red wine in an hour as her ex-husband claimed.

She claimed Depp’s doctor had prescribed her a cocktail of medications ‘and they were constantly being updated and changed to keep me sedated or calm’.

‘LIKE DATING A KING’

Depp and Heard met on the 2011 film The Rum Diary. She said: ‘He was engaging and intellectual and dark and funny. He knew so much about life. When we were together, it was magic. When Johnny wanted to be affectionate towards you, he was intensely affectionate, warm and charming. It was like I was dating a king, with his level of fame and the way he lived.’

‘LONELIEST’ WEDDING

Heard told the court about her ‘lonely’ 2015 wedding night claiming ‘possessive’ Depp kept vanishing to take drugs.

She said they argued on the night over his substance use. ‘He had lost weight and he would disappear into the bathroom for long periods during the wedding,’ she told the court.

‘I tried to smile through it and entertain our guests. But I had never felt more lonely in my life.’

‘HADN’T SEEN HIS FILMS’

Depp branded his ex a gold digger and accused her of building a ‘dossier’ against him as part of her ‘hoax’ claims of domestic abuse. But she hit back: ‘My so-called ‘agenda’ in marrying him, for financial benefit or to somehow further my career – that is preposterous. I remained financially independent from him the whole we were together. It is not true I told him I admired his films early in our relationship – I was always very clear with him that I hadn’t seen his movies.’

‘DOG OUT OF WINDOW’

The actress told of her fears for her miniature Yorkshire terrier Boo when Depp allegedly held her out of the window of a moving car. She said: ‘I was scared that he could have dropped her. There was like a quiet alarm because no one wanted him to drop the dog, but no one reacted so as not to antagonise him which might make him do something even crazier.’

NAKED PHOTOS

Heard said somebody hacked into her iCloud account and stole naked photos. She said they were ‘intimate photographs of me naked’ which had then been ‘altered and manipulated with all sorts of degrading headlines’ and ‘released to the world without my consent’. She told the court: ‘Johnny blamed me for that’, adding: ‘As you can imagine, it was extremely distressing.’

‘WEAPONISED VICTIMHOOD’

She claims self-confessed drug and alcohol addict Depp ‘lives in a state of weaponised victimhood’ by always blaming his troubled childhood, and surrounds himself with ‘yes men’. She said: ‘He functions off zero accountability. He is always the victim. No one really gives him direct or honest feedback. It is very rare to see anyone – professionals, doctors, lawyers, film executives –say no to him. I tried to, but it didn’t go down well.’

Heard claimed Depp – who enjoyed cocaine, ecstasy and cannabis – ‘passed out a few times in the bathroom and had a history of vomiting in his sleep’.

When they went to his private island in the Bahamas to detox in August 2014, she said: ‘It was hell. Johnny was in a state of absolute mania at times. In one moment he would ask for hugs, the next he would yell at me.’ She claimed on August 17, ‘he kicked and pushed me so that I fell on the ground and grabbed my hair and slapped me. He was in such a rage that he smashed a door so hard that it splintered’. Depp has denied this.

The case continues.