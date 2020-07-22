Amber Heard Claims Johnny Depp Hurled 30 Bottles at Her During ‘3-Day Hostage Situation’

WENN

The ‘Aquaman’ recalls her explosive fight with then-husband in Australia, describing it as a ‘three-day hostage situation’ where he allegedly threw bottles at her ‘like grenades.’

Amber Heard has accused her ex-husband Johnny Depp of throwing “30 or so glass bottles” at her “like grenades” during an argument in Australia.

On day three of the actress’s testimony in Depp’s ongoing libel battle with the publishers of British tabloid The Sun at the High Court in London on Wednesday (22Jul20), the “Aquaman” star gave her version of an alleged violent row that took place in March 2015.

The actor is suing The Sun, its publisher News Group Newspapers (NGN), and its executive editor Dan Wootton over a 2018 story that branded him a “wife beater” in relation to allegations she made, which he denies, after they split in May 2016.

According to Sky News, in the witness box, Heard told the court the room was left covered with broken glass after Depp, 57, repeatedly hurled bottles at her during a row she has compared to a “three-day hostage situation.”

Cross-examining, the “Pirates of the Caribbean” star’s lawyer, Eleanor Laws, put it to the 34-year-old that it was she who threw a bottle at Depp – as he claims.

“You worked yourself into a rage, screaming at him and threw a glass bottle. Because you would get yourself into rages on occasions,” she said to Heard, who replied, “No, I got angry at times but not into a rage that would cause me to throw anything at him.”

The actress went on to admit throwing things at her ex, but claimed it was only to “escape Johnny when he was beating me up.”

She admitted smashing one bottle, which she claims was in response to the star drinking when they had already argued over whether he was going to no longer drink any more alcohol.

Heard then claimed it was then that Depp started to throw bottles at her, adding, “He started picking them up one by one and throwing them like grenades. One after the other after the other, in my direction, and I felt glass breaking behind me, I retreated more into the bar and he didn’t stop.”

“I was too scared to look behind me. He threw all the bottles that were in reach, all except for one which was a celebratory magnum-sized bottle of wine.”

The actress alleges he threw “30 or so bottles” at her during the alleged bust-up and also spoke about a severed fingertip Depp claims to have suffered when she threw a bottle at him. She insists he “smashed a phone against a wall” denying it was caused by her throwing a bottle. Heard also denied burning Depp’s cheek with a lit cigarette – claiming the injury was self-inflicted.

The “London Fields” star, who alleges Depp was violent towards her on 14 occasions, is expected to continue giving evidence until Thursday (23Jul20).