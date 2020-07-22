Alyssa Milano Slams President Trump for Deploying Federal Agents to Portland Protests

WENN

The ‘Mistresses’ actress suggests Donald Trump is a threat to U.S. democracy for using federal agents against Black Lives Matter activists during protests in Portland.

Alyssa Milano has condemned the use of federal agents against protesters in Portland, Oregon in a fiery Twitter thread.

The actress and activist took to social media on Tuesday (21Jul20) to insist the situation should “concern everyone” as protests against police brutality and systemic racism sparked by the death of George Floyd continue in the city.

“What is happening with the #PortlandProtests should concern everyone,” Milano wrote. “We are in a fight to save our democracy. People have been taking to the streets to protest against police brutality and systemic racism. Protestors are being abused for exercising their 1st amendment right.”

U.S. leader Donald Trump deemed that federal agents are necessary to protect government assets in the city, but local officials and citizens are denouncing the use of military tactics against peaceful protesters. Videos posted to social media have shown some activists being grabbed off the street by undercover police officers and bundled into unmarked cars.

The star went on to praise those taking part for “chanting, singing, standing, marching, sitting, day after day and night after night to demand justice for the far too many Black lives taken by police.”

“But their calls for change have only been met by even more brutality,” she reflected. “Police & federal agents are terrorizing the community, threatening lives, and attacking people simply for protesting police brutality.”

Milano added, “This is not law and order. This is lawlessness – it must be stopped. Trump’s lawlessness must end.”

She ended her Twitter thread with a call for her followers to donate to the American Civil Liberties Union – the nonprofit organisation founded in 1920 “to defend and preserve the individual rights and liberties” of American citizens.