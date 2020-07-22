All the TV Shows That Are Ending in 2020

This year has been a tough one for so many reasons, but the fact that we have to say goodbye to some of our very favorite shows isn’t exactly helping to elevate the mood of 2020. Several feel-good favorite comedies have come to an end already this year, including Modern Family, Schitt’s Creek, and
…
Read More >
Other Links From TVGuide.com
- Supernatural
- GLOW
- Modern Family
- Arrow
- How to Get Away with Murder
- Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.
- Schitt’s Creek
- Strike Back
- Goliath
- BoJack Horseman
- Brockmire
- Dear White People
- The 100
- 13 Reasons Why
- Claws
- Criminal Minds
- Blindspot
- Empire
- Fresh off the Boat
- Fuller House
- The Good Place
- Homeland
- Lucifer
- Power
- Star Wars: The Clone Wars
- Will & Grace
- Will & Grace
- The Ranch
- Tommy
- Man With A Plan
- Pauley Perrette
- Edie Falco
- Deputy
- Party of Five
- Emergence
- Bless This Mess
- Schooled
- Single Parents
- Kids Say the Darndest Things
- Dark