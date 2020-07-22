AIG to remain title sponsor of Women’s Open for further two years | Golf News





Georgia Hall was Women’s Open champion in 2018

AIG has extended its title sponsorship of the AIG Women’s Open for a further two years, the R,amp;A has announced.

The new deal takes AIG’s partnership through to 2025, with the Championship also undergoing a change of name following a joint-rebranding process.

R,amp;A chief executive, Martin Slumbers, said: “The R,amp;A and AIG share a long-term vision for the AIG Women’s Open. We are fortunate to have such a committed partner in supporting women’s golf.

AIG has committed to sponsoring the Championship until 2025

“The AIG Women’s Open is a global championship and its new name reflects its growing stature and broadening international appeal.

“Together with AIG, we are determined to accelerate the progress we have made in women’s golf. The AIG Women’s Open is the perfect showcase for these highly skilled athletes to demonstrate how good they are and inspire more girls and women to take up golf.”

Georgia Hall, the 2018 champion, added: “I am so grateful that AIG has continued to support women’s golf, particularly in the face of a pandemic. It shows their dedication and support of us as athletes which we greatly appreciate.”

Hinako Shibuno will defend her Open title at Royal Troon next month

Peter Zaffino, President & Global Chief Operating Officer, AIG, said, “For over 40 years, this iconic championship has provided a global stage to showcase world-class women’s golf.

“AIG proudly stands as allies with these accomplished players, and with women in business and society. In the face of challenging global circumstances, we are pleased that our increased support of the AIG Women’s Open will enable these dedicated professionals to compete and break down barriers that will provide a lasting example for future generations.”

The R,amp;A has also launched a new tournament website for the AIG Women’s Open which can be accessed at www.aigwomensopen.com.