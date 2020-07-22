Adrienne Bailon Explains Her Social Media Silence on Tamar Braxton’s Hospitalization

WENN

In response to the questions from fans, Adrienne explains in a video, saying, ‘I just think that for me, everything isn’t for Instagram. Everything isn’t for social media.’

Tamar Braxton‘s hospitalization from an alleged suicide attempt shocked everyone with some fellow celebrities took to social media to send prayers for the singer. However, fans noticed that Adrienne Bailon, Tamar’s former co-host on “The Real“, has yet to publicly address the matter, leaving questions in them.

In response to the questions from fans, Adrienne explained herself in a video on Tuesday, July 21. “Now that there were a lot of questions coming on here, specifically about Tamar, and I just think that for me, everything isn’t for Instagram. Everything isn’t for social media,” she said while she’s joined by her husband Israel Houghton. “I also think it’s important to know that real life is so much more important than social media.”

“For me, I hold myself to a higher standard in real life than I do on social media. So, I absolutely want to encourage people to pray for her, but in real life, that’s what I’m doing,” she added. Adrienne went on to say that Tamar’s case was “delicate” and people should pray for Tamar in real life, not on social media.

She continued, “Reaching out to somebody in real life is important. I just think that everything shouldn’t be because I want to make you feel comfortable with what I’ve done.”

In response to the clip, fellow TV stars echoed Adrienne’s statement. “Yes queen everything isnt for the internet,” “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta” star Tresure Price wrote in an Instagram comment. “The Real Housewives of Potomac” cast member Candiace Dillard added, “So real.”

Fans also found Adrienne’s statement relatable. “I feel her.. the internet always question why this person haven’t said this or posted about this yet. Everything is not for Insta,” one shared. Someone else wrote, “Exactly everything doesn’t have to be post on the internet.”

Tamar sparked concerned as it was reported that she was hospitalized after her boyfriend David Adefeso found her unresponsive from possible suicide attempt. Fortunately, on Monday, Tamar is said to be “awake and communicating.” She talked to doctors about her situation and the days leading up to her hospitalization. She had also reportedly been moved to a new hospital facility to get a good mental health treatment.