Adrianne Palicki Files for Divorce for Second Time a Year After Reconciliation With Husband

Instagram/Leah Muse

The ‘Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.’ actress has submitted legal documents to end her marriage to Scott Grimes, a year after she gave their relationship another chance.

“The Orville” stars Adrianne Palicki and Scott Grimes are heading for divorce again, a year after the actress first filed papers.

The couple split just two months after tying the knot, but Palicki suggested she and Grimes were giving their marriage another try after dropping her divorce petition.

Now it’s back on the table with Adrianne citing “irreconcilable differences” for the break-up, according to TMZ.

The estranged couple will appear in the third season of “The Orville”, which was shot before the divorce filing, later this year (20).