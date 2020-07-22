Actress Drew Sidora and YouTube Star LaToya Ali to Join Season 13 ‘RHOA’

Instagram

New faces will be coming to the upcoming season of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta“. According to a new report, actress Drew Sidora and Canadian YouTube star LaToya Ali will be joining other cast members in season 13 of the hit Bravo reality series.

Multiple reports claim that before officially coming on board for the new season, the “That’s So Raven” star has been talked about as a possible Housewife in the past. Her credits include “Step Up” and 2013 biopic “CrazySexyCool: The TLC Story“.

Drew will be the second actress to appear on the show after Kim Fields. Kim, who starred in season 7 of “RHOA”, left the series one season to prioritize her acting and directing career. “It was for the experience, it was to be able to do a genre that I’d been asked to do before and finding a way to do it that makes sense for my team and my family,” Fields said in 2016, adding that it “was a really great experience.”

Meanwhile, LaToya, who is also known as LaToya Forever, was first reported to join “RHOA” back in 2019. At the time, a site claimed that the pregnant star filmed scenes for weeks with her friend and the show’s cast member Kandi Burruss. Kandi allegedly played a big role in getting the network to sign LaToya on as a Housewife.

LaToya is indeed a huge BFF with Kandi. The Xscape singer was also featured in one of her videos which was titled “Interview: Kandi Burruss SPILLS THE TEA” where Kandi talked about her “sex dungeon.”

Back in May, she offered a birthday shout-out to Kandi on Instagram. “Thank you for embracing me and always showing me luuuv! You are da bomb and I feel so blessed to know God has placed such an inspiring soul in my life. Keep killing it boo,” she wrote.