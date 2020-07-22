Actor Corey Feldman Accused Of Sexual Harassment & Assault

Bradley Lamb
Corey Feldman, and actor and a now-former member of the SAG-AFTRA’s Los Angeles Local Sexual Harassment Committee, has been accused of sexual harassment, abuse and assault. 

According to THR, the president of the committee refused to drop Feldman despite “numerous separate, detailed complaints from women who had been subject to or witness to sexual harassment, abuse and assault,” according to the national board resolution, and despite a June 17 request from union president Gabrielle Carteris.

