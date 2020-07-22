ABB to Launch Share Buyback Program

Article content

ZURICH, Switzerland — Following the completion of the divestment of its Power Grids business to Hitachi on July 1, 2020, and consistent with its overall capital structure optimization program, ABB will launch its previously announced share buyback program on July 23, 2020.

As part of its plan to return to shareholders net cash proceeds of $7.6–7.8 billion from the sale of Power Grids ABB initially intends to buy 10 percent1 of its issued share capital through this share buyback program. ABB will purchase a maximum of 180 million shares, in addition to those already held in treasury. The corresponding maximum buyback amount of CHF 4.2 billion for this program is based on ABB’s share price on July 21, 2020. The maximum number of shares that may be repurchased under the program on any given trading day is 2,188,145.

The total number of ABB’s outstanding shares currently amounts to 2,134,574,661. ABB currently holds 33,573,603 own shares in treasury.

The share buyback program is for capital reduction purposes and will be executed on a second trading line on the SIX Swiss Exchange (Valor: 35.767.961; ISIN: CH0357679619).

The program is planned to run from July 23, 2020 until the company’s Annual General Meeting (AGM) on March 25, 2021. At the AGM, ABB intends to request shareholder approval to cancel the shares purchased through this program and to announce next steps.