ABB Appoints Theodor Swedjemark as Chief Communications Officer

Article content

ZURICH — As of August 1, 2020, Theodor Swedjemark (40) will join the Executive Committee of ABB as the company’s Chief Communications Officer. Swedjemark has held the position on an interim basis since March 1, 2020.

Swedish-national Swedjemark has been at ABB since 2006. He joined the company as an executive management trainee before moving to the group M,amp;A department at ABB’s headquarters in Zurich. In 2014, he took over a senior management role for Electrification products in the Czech Republic, covering the Central and Eastern European market. After returning to Zurich, Swedjemark managed the Strategic Portfolio Review of the Power Grids project during 2016, after which he assumed the role of Chief of Staff in 2017, later adding group responsibility for government relations & public affairs.

Under his remit, Swedjemark will be functionally responsible for: external and internal communications, brand management, ABB Formula E, government relations & public affairs, as well as sustainability & HSE. Swedjemark holds a master’s degree in business administration and economics from Linköping University in Sweden.

Björn Rosengren, CEO of ABB said: “We are delighted that Theodor has taken this all-important role that is now elevated to the level of Executive Committee, underlying the importance of professional and clear communication at a time of change for ABB. Theodor is a true ABB-insider, with a strong range of business, financial, leadership and diplomatic skills to support the company with the implementation of its strategy.”