50 Cent Clowns Kanye West Over Kim Kardashian Divorce Tweet!!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
6

50 Cent hopped on social media to troll Kanye West over his since-deleted tweets about divorcing his wife, Kim Kardashian.

“I been trying to get divorced since Kim met with Meek at the Warldolf for prison reform,” West wrote on Twitter.

Fif couldn’t help but weigh in on the issue:

“Oh sh*t, fool, you said you almost killed your daughter,” he wrote. “Your wife knows best sit your ass down. Happy wife, happy life.”

