50 Cent Clowns Kanye West Over Kim Kardashian Divorce Tweet!!

50 Cent hopped on social media to troll Kanye West over his since-deleted tweets about divorcing his wife, Kim Kardashian.

“I been trying to get divorced since Kim met with Meek at the Warldolf for prison reform,” West wrote on Twitter.

Fif couldn’t help but weigh in on the issue:

“Oh sh*t, fool, you said you almost killed your daughter,” he wrote. “Your wife knows best sit your ass down. Happy wife, happy life.”

On Monday, Ye tweeted, “Kim was trying to fly to Wyoming with a doctor to lock me up like on the movie Get Out because I cried about saving my daughter’s life yesterday.”

He has been claiming that Kris Jenner and Kim have been trying to have him admitted to hospital. Many speculate that Ye is in the midst of a bipolar episode, but he is staying far from the Kardashian’s and he appears to want a divorce.