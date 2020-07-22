Home Entertainment 15 People Shot At Chicago Funeral; Trump To Send In Federal Agents!

Bradley Lamb
Chicago police announced this morning that 15 people were hurt in a funeral shooting  last night. Gunmen pulled up on a funeral, being held for a 31-year-old man who was fatally shot last week, and opened fire with automatic machine guns.

MTO News has confirmed that the victims, who range in age from 21 to 65, include 10 women and five men.

Six of the injured remain in serious condition, police told MTO News.

