15 People Shot At Chicago Funeral; Trump To Send In Federal Agents!

Chicago police announced this morning that 15 people were hurt in a funeral shooting last night. Gunmen pulled up on a funeral, being held for a 31-year-old man who was fatally shot last week, and opened fire with automatic machine guns.

MTO News has confirmed that the victims, who range in age from 21 to 65, include 10 women and five men.

Six of the injured remain in serious condition, police told MTO News.

Two of the injured women are 27, and at least one of them was shot in the chest, police said. A 25-year-old woman was shot in the buttocks and a 38-year-old woman was also wounded, the Chicago Tribune reported.

Other victims include a 40-year-old man shot in the chest, arm and forearm. Two men, ages 32 and 22, respectively, were shot in the hand, the newspaper reported.

According to police a black car pulled up outside of the funeral. Goons jumped out and started shooting up the funeral, MTO News has learned.

People at the funeral returned gunfire, and the car pulled off. The car eventually crashed a block away and the occupants fled on foot.

President Donald Trump is already talking about this incident. This morning he told Chicago mayor Lightfoot that he plans to send federal troops to “get control” of the city.