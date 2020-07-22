Home Entertainment 15 forthcoming Bollywood pairings that we’re excited to watch-out-for

15 forthcoming Bollywood pairings that we’re excited to watch-out-for

The coronavirus pandemic has had a major impact on every business sector of the world. However, the entertainment industry without a doubt is the worst hit of the lot. The need for social distancing in order to reduce the spread of the virus resulted in shutting down of theatres and halting production work indefinitely. However, as we gear up to reduce our life to normal once again, there’s a lot to look forward to for Bollywood fans out there as apart from several fresh stories, we’ll also be treated with several fresh pairings in these films. Take a look at some exciting pairs that we’ll witness on screen. 

  1. Prabhas and Deepika Padukone in an untitled film

2. Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in Brahmastra

3. Akshay Kumar and Manushi Chhillar in Prithviraj

4.Shahid Kapoor and Mrunal Thakur in Jersey

5. Aditya Roy Kapur and Alia Bhatt in Sadak 2 

6. Late Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi in Dil Bechara 

7. Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan in Coolie No.1 

8. Ranveer Singh and Shalini Pandey in Jayeshbhai Jordaar

9. Kartik Aaryan and Janhvi Kapoor in Dostana 2

10. Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor in Roohi Afzana

11. Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Panday in Khaali Peeli 

12. Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

 13. Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari Wagh in Bunty Aur Babli 2

14. Farhan Akhtar and Mrunal Thakur in Toofan 

15. Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani in Laxmmi Bomb

