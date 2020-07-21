Your Wednesday Briefing

Stimulus money to flow in Europe, and the U.S. works toward another round

European Union leaders agreed to a 750 billion euro spending package to rescue their economies from the ravages of the pandemic.

The deal, worth roughly $860 billion, was notable for its firsts: European countries will raise large sums by selling bonds collectively, rather than individually; and much of that money will be handed out to countries hit hardest by the pandemic, like Italy.

In Washington, Republicans are drawing up a $1 trillion relief plan that would beef up a popular federal loan program for small businesses and provide another round of direct payments to American families. Democrats, who control the House of Representatives but form the minority in the Senate, are pushing a far more expansive $3 trillion plan.

Behind the European deal: Chancellor Angela Merkel of Germany took a leading role in negotiating the E.U. plan, but there were quite a few concessions along the way, our correspondents write.