William Watson: Beware pandemic opportunism; it could lead us astray

A catchphrase of the pandemic is that "The COVID-19 crisis has laid bare inequities and distortions that demonstrate that capitalism needs … exactly the policy changes I have been proposing all my adult life." Googling "COVID-19" and "laid bare" gets you 3.62 million hits. The top three as of this writing were "COVID-19 has laid bare how unprepared we are for crises," "The pandemic has laid bare structural inequalities" and "A crisis in capitalism laid bare by COVID-19." I especially like the crisis of capitalism bit. The only crisis of capitalism COVID-19 has revealed is that if you shut capitalism down, it doesn't work very well. People are surprised by that?