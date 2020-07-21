When will the PS5 release?

Best answer: Sony has officially confirmed that the PS5 will release Holiday 2020. We do not yet know an exact date, but judging by previous console releases, it’s likely the PS5 will come out sometime in November.

How do we know the PS5 release date will be in 2020?

Sony confirmed as much. After months of silence and avoiding the subject, the company revealed that the PS5 will be releasing during the holidays in 2020. The PS5 Digital Edition should be releasing on the same day as the standard PS5 as well.

We still don’t know the exact date, but November 2020 is a good bet. The PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 3 both released in November when they initially launched. Sony will likely follow precedent in this case, but we won’t know for sure until the company reveals the date itself.

Was the PS5 release date delayed due to COVID-19?

From what information is available publicly, the PS5 has not been delayed by the coronavirus pandemic and is still expected out this year. In fact, Sony has reportedly increased PS5 supply production to 10 million units by the end of this year because of an increased demand in gaming.

When does the Xbox Series X release?

Microsoft confirmed that the Xbox Series X, would also be launching holiday 2020 as well. It’s rumored that Microsoft has a more afforadable, lower spec Xbox Series S in the works, although it hasn’t been announced yet. Should it exist, it will likely release alongside the Xbox Series X.