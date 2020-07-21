When does ‘Hard Knocks’ 2020 start? HBO premiere date, trailer for Rams, Chargers

With the NFL preseason schedule on the verge of coronavirus-related cancellation in 2020, “Hard Knocks,” perhaps against better judgment, might be the league’s only national television action during training camp.

Despite concerns about keeping players and team personnel safe over the next month-plus, the documentary series will air on HBO as planned for a 15th season, this time with the NFL Films cameras getting an all-access pass to the Rams and the Chargers.

With the decision to go with two teams in one big city of Los Angeles, the NFL is hoping some compelling storylines will emerge, mashing together two of the league’s lesser-followed teams. With that in mind, here’s a pretty good teaser trailer with the usual sights and sounds of camp, featuring what star power both the Rams and Chargers have:

When does ‘Hard Knocks’ 2020 start?

The Rams and Chargers will both report in full to training camp in their respective team headquarters around L.A. next Tuesday, July 28. The 2020 season of “Hard Knocks” will debut on Tuesday Aug. 11 on HBO at 10 p.m. ET. Like in previous years, there will be five hour-long episodes in all, only with less attention on one team.

‘Hard Knocks’ 2020 complete schedule