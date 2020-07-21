Wells Fargo appoints Mike Santomassimo CFO By

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1

© . Warning signs for coronavirus disease (COVID-19) are seen on a Wells Fargo bank door in New York

() – Wells Fargo & Co (N:) said on Tuesday it has appointed Mike Santomassimo as chief financial officer to replace John Shrewsberry, who will retire after more than two decades at the bank.

The change at Wells Fargo comes as it gears up to launch a broad cost-cutting initiative this year and as it continues to work through expensive regulatory and operational problems tied to a long-running sales scandal.

Santomassimo, who was most recently CFO at Bank of New York Mellon Corp (N:), will join Wells Fargo in fall 2020.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR