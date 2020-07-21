Watch the Hilarious First Trailer for Peacock’s Killer Comedy Hitmen

Mel Giedroyc and Sue Perkins are together again!

The beloved comedic duo, known for their work hosting The Great British Bake Off (or The Great British Baking Show as it’s known to some), has reunited for an all-new Peacock show, Hitmen. The comedy series, which premieres Aug. 6 on NBCU’s streaming service, follows best friends Jamie (Giedroyc) and Fran (Perkins) as they try to make the most of life while also being, you guessed it, hitmen.

In fact, as seen in the exclusive trailer above, Giedroyc’s Jamie still attempts to celebrate her BFF’s birthday all while waiting to take out a target.

“I called round, and everyone said they were busy,” Jamie tells Fran.

“Well, to be honest, I didn’t feel much like celebrating anyway,” Fran remarks.

While Jamie urges her BFF to not waste her birthday waiting to “K-I-L-L,” a target with his head covered informs the duo that he can “hear everything.”

Things get even more hilariously awkward when a man in a spider costume (played by comedian Nick Mohammed) arrives ready to celebrate.