Walmart To Close All Stores On Thanksgiving

For the first time in 30 years, Walmart will be closing its doors across the nation this Thanksgiving to thank their employees who “stepped up” during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Usually Walmart stores are chaotic on Thanksgiving thanks to the deals the mega-store uses to draw in hoards of Black Friday shoppers early.

“We know this has been a trying year, and our associates have stepped up. We hope they will enjoy a special Thanksgiving Day at home with their loved ones,” John Furner, the president and CEO of Walmart US, said, according to CNN. “We are certainly thankful to our people for all of their efforts.”

In addition to stores closing, Furner said Walmart will spend about $428 million in total on special bonuses for its full-time and part-time employees for working through the pandemic.

As far as that breakdown goes, hourly workers will receive a bonus of $300 and part-time and temporary employees will get $150 each.

The bonuses apply to employees hired as of July 31 and will be paid out on Aug. 20, the company said.

This new bonus marks the third time Walmart has given an additional financial reward to its workers this year. However, unions and Democrats have argued that workers should be compensated for the added risk during the pandemic in the form of wage increases rather than these cash bonuses.

As far as closing on Thanksgiving, Walmart could set the tone for other companies who financially thrive during the holiday.

Closing on Thanksgiving has been a source of tension between retailers and labor advocates in the past, especially as many retailers in recent years have opened their doors on Thanksgiving to get a jump start on Black Friday.

There’s also obvious concern about the pandemic and social distancing in stores, which are often packed during the holiday weekend.

Critics have argued that workers should be at home with their families instead. We’ll keep you posted on any updates.

