Vidya Balan steps out to promote Shakuntala Devi

Vidya Balan is regarded as one of the most talented actresses in Bollywood. And thanks to stellar performances in films like Kahaani, No One Killed Jessica and Dirty Picture among others, she’s certainly lived up to that tag. Now, she’s all set to treat the audience once again with her latest venture Shakuntala Devi. The film is based on India’s mathematic genius who also was termed as the Human calculator by many.

Vidya Balan was snapped in the city as she head out to promote her upcoming film. Vidya was dressed in a bright red red saree with an overlay of floral embroidery on it. Apart from her outfit, Vidya also sported her classic radiant smile.

Take a look at the pictures below.